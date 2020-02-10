×
Sophie Devine becomes the first cricketer to score five consecutive 50 plus scores in T20Is

Vijay.Sain
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
Modified 10 Feb 2020, 14:24 IST

Sophie Devine
Sophie Devine

New Zealand women's skipper Sophie Devine has created a world-record of hitting five consecutive 50 plus scores in five T20Is - a feat which no batter has ever crossed in both men's and women's category. Devine achieved this feat in the fourth T20I against the South African women's side in the ongoing 5-match series, where New Zealand has gained the lead of 3-1 with a game remaining.

Batting as the opener, Devine struck 105* in just 65 deliveries at a strike rate of 161.54, taking the White Ferns to a total of 171-2 in 20 overs. In reply, South Africa got bowled at 102 as the former sealed the series at home. The 30-year-old had struck 72 against India last February, and continued to score 54*, 61, and 77 earlier before scoring her maiden T20I hundred.

A feat which no one has ever recorded in history, Devine surpassed former Indian women's captain Mithali Raj, former Kiwis' skipper Brendon McCullum, and the West Indian Chris Gayle, who had scored 50 plus scores in four consecutive innings. Devine also became the second only New Zealand women's cricketer after Suzie Bates to score a T20I hundred.

Devine, at the post-match conference, expressed that she has tried to remain consistent with her performances. She expressed her contentment in producing match-winning performances in recent times.

The last 12 months I have really challenged myself to be consistent with my performances. 
If I looked at my batting a couple of years ago I could have a match-winning contribution but it wasn't as regular or often I would have liked.

The right-handed batting all-rounder, who was born in Porirua but grew up in Wellington, called her maiden T20I hundred at home as one of such instances which she won't ever forget, especially in front of the veteran Suzie Bates.

To bring up a T20 hundred is a pretty special occasion but to have Suzie Bates out there, I remember being there for hers. To bring it up at the Basin Reserve is a moment I won't forget.
Sophie Devine also holds the record of scoring the fastest fifty in women's T20 - reaching a score of 50 in just 18 balls against India in Bengaluru. She had gone on and scored 70 off 22 balls back in July 2015.

Published 10 Feb 2020, 14:24 IST
New Zealand Women vs South Africa Women 2020 New Zealand Women Cricket Sophie Devine Suzie Bates
