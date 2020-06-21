×
Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
Advertisement

Sourav Ganguly was the best person to lead India in the late 90s, reckons Chandu Borde

  • Former India player Chandu Borde feels that Sourav Ganguly was the best person to lead India during the late 90s.
  • Ganguly lead India in 49 Tests and 147 ODIs, winning 21 and 76 matches respectively.
Aakash Arya
SENIOR ANALYST
News
Modified 21 Jun 2020, 13:53 IST
Borde (R) was in the committee that picked Ganguly (L) as the Indian captain during the late 1990s
Borde (R) was in the committee that picked Ganguly (L) as the Indian captain during the late 1990s

Former India cricketer and manager Chandu Borde has praised current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly for his impressive leadership qualities during the tough phase Indian cricket had to endure in the late 90s.

In a live chat with Indranil Basu on Sportskeeda's Facebook page, Borde discussed the qualities that helped Ganguly claim the dreaded captaincy role at the time.

The 85-year-old added that Sourav Ganguly's vision and dynamic personality helped him achieve his feats as a leader. He said:

"He [Sourav Ganguly] doesn't get carried away. He is always thinking ...He tried to do something different all the time. You can see he is thinking ahead all the time."
"Looking closely at the domestic tournaments, we thought Ganguly was the best person to lead the Indian team."

Sourav Ganguly's record as Indian captain

Ganguly (C) with Yuvraj Singh (L) and Mohammad Kaif (R) after winning the 2002 NatWest Trophy
Ganguly (C) with Yuvraj Singh (L) and Mohammad Kaif (R) after winning the 2002 NatWest Trophy

Sourav Ganguly's captaincy record speaks for itself. In 49 Tests as captain of the Indian team, he won 21 matches, lost 13 and drew 15. In ODIs, he led the country 147 times, winning 76 and losing 66 of those matches.

Advertisement

However, there is more to his leadership role than just the numbers. During the controversial match-fixing allegations against certain heavyweights of the Indian team, Dada took on the role of a resurrector and helped India reestablish its image as a serious cricketing nation.

Sourav Ganguly introduced the world to players like Yuvraj Singh, Virender Sehwag, Zaheer Khan and Harbhajan Singh. Along with Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and coach John Wright, he played a pivotal role in taking India to great heights.

Some of his greatest achievements as a captain in the limited-overs format include winning the NatWest Trophy against England in a dramatic final in 2002 and ending the 2003 WC in South Africa as the runners-up with a young and energetic team.

Published 21 Jun 2020, 13:53 IST
England Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Sourav Ganguly
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 5
VIB *54/1 (7 ov)
VIR
LIVE
Vinohrady Rossos won the toss and elected to bowl
VIB VS VIR live score
Match 2 | Yesterday
VIR 88/5 (10 ov)
PCK 78/7 (10 ov)
Vinohrady Rossos won by 10 runs.
VIR VS PCK live score
Match 4 | Yesterday
PSV 72/4 (10 ov)
VIR 67/7 (10 ov)
Prague Spartans Vanguards won by 5 runs.
PSV VS VIR live score
Match 3 | Yesterday
PSV 81/8 (10 ov)
VIB 57/5 (10 ov)
Prague Spartans Vanguards won by 24 runs.
PSV VS VIB live score
Match 6 | Today, 03:30 PM
Prague CC Knights
Prague Spartans Vanguards
PCK VS PSV preview
Match 1 | Yesterday
PCK *10/1 (1.1 ov)
VIB
Vinohrady Blancos won the toss and elected to bowl
PCK VS VIB live score
Match 1 | Yesterday
SD 233/9 (50 ov)
PT 119/10 (39.3 ov)
Southern Districts CC won by 114 runs.
SD VS PT live score
Match 2 | Yesterday
PCC 108/10 (44.5 ov)
WCC 109/5 (29.1 ov)
Waratah Cricket Club won by 5 wickets
PCC VS WCC live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
Darwin and District One day Cup 2020
ECN Czech Super Series 2020
European Cricket League 2020
Finnish Premier League 2020
St Lucia T10 Blast 2020
West Indies tour of England 2020
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us
🔍
Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी