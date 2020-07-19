'Sourav Ganguly has been encircled by BCCI politics' - Kirti Azad laments lack of support for ex-cricketers

Former Indian batsman Kirti Azad recently revealed his thoughts on Sourav Ganguly's tenure as BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) President, and also spoke about Dada's chances of becoming the ICC (International Cricket Council) Chairman in the future.

In an exclusive interview with Shanivi Sadana on Sportskeeda Cricket's Facebook page, the 1983 World Cup winner touched upon various aspects related to Indian cricket, with one of them being role of Sourav Ganguly.

Azad mentioned that ex-cricketers in the country get little to no financial support, and that the Prince of Kolkata is unable to help them because he is caught up in the politics of the BCCI.

"Nice to see Sourav Ganguly there (in a leadership role) but I would expect Sourav to be more active for players, because he's also an ex-player. Although during his time a lot of money had come in, we should help a lot of seniors who are bigger cricketers than us," said Azad.

"Pension amount should increase and we should talk about this but unfortunately he has been encircled by the politics of the BCCI. And hence he's not able to raise his voice," he continued.

"We all should have contributed money towards cricketers (both men and women) - Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar, etc - to provide financial relief from our side. The BCCI should respect the old cricketers, because those who are here now are there because of those who were there. Sourav should come out and help these sportspersons," added the former batsman.

Kirti Azad on Sourav Ganguly becoming ICC Chairman

Sourav Ganguly has been a leader on and off the field

Sourav Ganguly has recently been linked to the post of ICC Chairman, but Kirti Azad believes that the BCCI President must first relinquish his role in India before moving on.

Advertisement

"The rules adopted by the BCCI state that you cannot hold two posts at the same time. So once he (Sourav Ganguly) leaves this post, he can go to the ICC. It would be lovely to see him at the ICC. But holding two posts isn't possible."

Since becoming the head of India's cricket board, Sourav Ganguly has already implemented many smart schemes, with the most notable one being the conduction of the first-ever D/N Test in the country at his home ground, Eden Gardens. Azad's claims are very valid and it remains to be seen if former Indian cricketers get better benefits in the future.