Sourav Ganguly feels that infrastructure of the stadium did not lead to poor turnout at Ranchi

Vinay.Chhabria FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 82 // 24 Oct 2019, 12:20 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Sourav Ganguly has been elected as the 39th President of BCCI.

Sourav Ganguly spoke for the first time as BCCI president and took part in his first interview on Wednesday (23 October). He discussed a variety of topics, ranging from Virat Kohli’s viewpoint over having only five test venues in India to MS Dhoni’s future plans. He even spoke about the poor fan turnout during the 3rd Test between India and South Africa played at Ranchi.

Addressing the rumors of MS Dhoni's retirement, the new BCCI president said that he is a world-class player and his retirement will be his own call only. He further revealed that he has not talked to Dhoni but he asserted that every player will be respected under his stewardship.

MS Dhoni.

Talking about the low attendance at the JSCA Stadium during the recently-concluded Test between India and South Africa, Ganguly said,

"Yes but the same fans turn up for IPL isn't it? Where it's choc-a-block in the same stadium. So it's a bit more than just stadiums. Test cricket needs a revisit of how it can be popularised. Eden Gardens will host Bangladesh on November 22, and we don't know what's going to happen in that Test match.

But you see an IPL game - and I was involved with the Delhi Capitals last year - you just couldn't keep people happy by giving tickets. The same stadium, same toilet, same ground, and people come in and turn up in huge numbers. I think the problem is somewhere else. But at the same time, infrastructure has to be done properly. But if you look at some of the new stadiums, they are remarkable. You go to Hyderabad, you go to Nagpur, the new stadium in Mumbai, Ranchi - it's fantastic. As much as you say that part needs to be looked at, and rightly so that part needs to be looked at."

To solve this problem, Virat Kohli had opined that India should have only five Test venues. Ganguly took note of his remarks and added that he will support Virat in every manner possible.

Virat Kohli.

Should India adopt the model of five Test centers? Share your views in the comments box below.