Sourav Ganguly to meet Indian team in England for feedback on Anil Kumble

Ganguly will discuss the alleged problems that the players have with their head coach.

Ganguly will try to resolve the issues that the players are facing with Kumble

What’s the story?

Following the endless speculation and controversy surrounding an alleged fallout between the Indian captain Virat Kohli and coach Anil Kumble, former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly will be meeting the Indian team members.

Their discussion will centre around the issues that they are apparently facing with Kumble as the head coach.

When asked about the same a couple of days ago, this was Ganguly’s response: “I don't know what's going on between Kumble and Kohli and I think this is not the right time to talk about all these things. If India doesn't do well in the Champions Trophy then both the captain and coach will be criticised."

If case you didn’t know...

There have been numerous reports of tussles between certain team members and Kumble on account of his strict regime.

Stories about him getting Kuldeep Yadav a playing XI spot in the fourth Test against Australia this year and Kohli’s disproval over the same have also come forward in the past few days.

The details

Ganguly is all set to meet the team this afternoon. He is a part of the three-member Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) that had been set up by the BCCI to appoint the Indian head coach before Kumble was roped in.

Extra Cover: BCCI top officials to fly down to England and hold damage control talks with Virat Kohli and Anil Kumble

What’s next?

Kumble’s contract with the BCCI will end right after the Champions Trophy and it would be interesting to see the steps taken by the committee thereafter. Six candidates – including Kumble – have been shortlisted for the position of the Indian team’s Head Coach and one will take charge after the curtains are drawn on the ICC tournament.

Author’s Take

An influential and dominant personality like Ganguly might just be the ideal person to talk to the Indian players right now. The last time the players had a problem with the head coach was before the 2007 World Cup. What followed was a nightmare of a tournament for the team as they were eliminated in the group stages itself resulting in a massive backlash from fans all across the country.

This time around, India have a massive encounter against Pakistan on Sunday and their entire focus must be on the task at hand.