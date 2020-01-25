Sourav Ganguly outlines his expectations from Virat Kohli and team ahead of 2nd T20I

25 Jan 2020, 21:20 IST SHARE

For Team India captain Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri, success in overseas conditions matters a lot. The side, under this leadership, has had a stellar 12-15 months and has the perfect chance to continue with its winning start to this year with a series win in New Zealand.

Having started their tour with an emphatic win in the first T20I, the side has the stage set to dominate the Kiwis in their own backyard. In their nine tours of New Zealand, the Men in Blue have managed to come out victorious in a Test series just twice (1967/68 and 2008/09). Twice the series has ended in a stalemate while New Zealand have won five Test series against India on home soil.

BCCI President and former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly claims that the chances of the team are very good this time around and has expressed his wish of seeing Kohli's men win the test series. He told ABP News:

“Chances are very good, the last time when we toured New Zealand, we won the ODIs 4-1. I want them to win the Test series... every series is equally important but winning a Test series is something special. This is a very good side and they are good in form. I believe if you want good cricket on the field then you’ve got to sort out the off-field administrative things.”

“We give freedom to Virat Kohli, ask him not to take any undue pressure, we also tell them to keep an eye on the consistency of the players,” he added.

He also spoke about the ongoing debate between KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant and who should take the gloves in the limited-overs format. However, he did not divulge much and said that these decisions were taken by the management and that it was solely the decision of Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri:

“Virat Kohli takes that decision. The team management and captain decide the role of KL Rahul."