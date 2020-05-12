Sourav Ganguly responds to Sachin Tendulkar's query about their batting performance under new ICC regulations

Sourav Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar hold several opening partnership records

Current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly responded to former fellow opener Sachin Tendulkar's question of their batting performances with the current set of field restrictions and the use of two new balls. The 'Prince of Kolkata' answered Sachin Tendulkar's query in style, stating that the duo would've scored heaps of more runs for India, keeping in mind the modern laws.

In a Twitter post, Sachin Tendulkar's shared an ICC's tweet which talked about the achievements of the pair in one-day international cricket. In context of the tweet, the Mumbaikar asked Dada:

"This brings back wonderful memories Dadi. How many more do you think we would’ve been able to score with the restriction of 4 fielders outside the ring and 2 new balls?."

Sourav Ganguly wasn't modest at all in his reply to the Master Blaster. He reckoned that their partnership would've probably added 4000 additional runs, with the use of two new balls making batting all the more easier. Ganguly in a way mocked the current ICC rules and suggested that the pair would have enjoyed more success if these rules were applicable during their time.

His retort was:

"Another 4000 or so ..2 new balls..wow .. sounds like a cover drive flying to the boundary in the first over of the game.. for the remaining 50 overs."

Another 4000 or so ..2 new balls..wow .. sounds like a cover drive flying to the boundary in the first over of the game.. for the remaining 50 overs 💪😊..@ICC @sachin_rt https://t.co/rJOaQpg3at — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) May 12, 2020

Sachin Tendulkar ➕ Sourav Ganguly in ODIs:



👉 Partnerships: 176

👉 Runs: 8,227

👉 Average: 47.55



No other pair has crossed even 6,000 runs together in ODIs 🤯 pic.twitter.com/VeWojT9wsr — ICC (@ICC) May 12, 2020

Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly partnership

Sourav Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar complemented each other beautifully on the cricket pitch

Advertisement

Sourav Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar, with 6,609 runs in 136 innings, hold the record for the most runs in ODIs as an opening pair. This includes their 21 century-plus stands and 23 fifty-run partnerships.

The duo opened together from 1996 till 2007 and broke multiple opening records. Considered as one of the most destructive and fearsome opening pair, this right and left-hand batting combination neutralized every tactic of the opposition team. The attacking style of play from both ends forced the opposition captains to alter the fields regularly apart from looking for more variations in their bowling line-up.