Sourav Ganguly's 2003 World cup finalist - Where are they now?

Indian fans would never forget the 2003 World Cup in South Africa. It was one of the most memorable campaigns for the cricket loving nation. The Men in blue came extremely close to winning the World Cup but Australia beat them in the final to win their second consecutive World Cup. Australia made it to the final after winning all their matches. On the other hand, India beat every team except Australia in their run to the showpiece encounter.

Sourav Ganguly won the toss in the final and elected to field, probably the one decision he will always regret. Zaheer Khan started with the expensive over and after that, there was no looking back for the team India. Ricky Ponting and Co thrashed the Indian bowlers all around the park. The Australian captain scored 140 runs including eight massive sixes. Damien Martyn who batted with the broken thump scored a classic 88 and Australia posted a humongous total of 359/2 in 50 overs.

India lost Sachin Tendulkar's wicket in the very first over. The hopes of billion fans faded away after the tournament top scorer's dismissal. Apart from Virender Sehwag and Rahul Dravid, no one could put a partnership and India lost their dream by 125 runs

Not sure how many of you can recollect the eleven players who have played that final. Let us revisit the playing 11 on that day and what are these players doing these days.

#1. Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag:

Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag

These are one of the deadly openers in the history of the game. Their exploits in the game against Pakistan are still fresh in the minds of everyone who saw it. Sachin Tendulkar ended the World Cup with whooping 673 runs in the competition and holds the record for the most runs scored by anyone in a single World Cup. He also won the player of the tournament for his fabulous form in the event. The little master is currently enjoying life outside cricket and is a mentor of Mumbai Indians in the IPL. He also owns few sports teams in various franchise leagues around the country

Virender Sehwag was India's top scorer in the World Cup finals. He tried his level best to chase the mammoth score but did find any support. Post this World Cup, he went on and scored heaps of runs for India including two triple centuries in Test cricket and a double century in the 50-over format. Sehwag retired from all forms of cricket in 2015. Since that, he has actively participated in various cricket activities such as doing commentary for international matches and mentoring IPL teams. The former Indian opener also runs an International school in Delhi.