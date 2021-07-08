Sourav Ganguly’s birthday: 7 underrated performances from the former India skipper 

History remembers Sourav Ganguly as the leader who reshaped Indian cricket in the 2000s. The same attributes see him now attaining heights as an administrator, most notably in the role of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president. However, it’s somewhere here that his legacy as a player is lost. In his prime, he would match Sachin Tendulkar in terms of impact, especially in ODIs.

From Lord’s 1996 to Toronto 1997 to Dhaka 1998 to Taunton 1999 to Adelaide 2000 to Brisbane 2003 to Bengaluru 2007, Sourav Ganguly has produced memorable classics as he emerged as the country’s greatest left-handed batter.

On his 49th birthday, let’s look at some of his underrated and lesser remembered performances for Team India.

#1 Sourav Ganguly’s all-round display seals Pakistan's fate in 4th ODI in Toronto | Sahara Cup 1997

Sourav Ganguly’s stellar show with the ball had helped India clinch the Sahara Cup against Pakistan in the previous game. India were 3-0 up, and the fourth game was a curtailed affair due to rain. This did alter the low-scoring patterns that had been the norm in the series.

After being sent in to bat first, Pakistan scored 159 from their 28 overs. Ganguly once again starred with the ball, accounting for the wickets of Pakistan skipper Ramiz Raja and star all-rounder Saleem Malik. India were docked two overs due to slow over-rates, which meant they were now chasing over six an over - a steep task in those days.

The drop in the mercury didn’t make things any easier. As the game progressed, it went chillier. India were 54-3. Sourav Ganguly held one end and also his nerves to see India go 4-0 up. His graceful off-side play was the highlight of the day, much to the glee of his ardent admirer Sir Geoffrey Boycott, who couldn’t stop praising his "Prince of Kolkata."

Sourav Ganguly added an unbeaten century-stand with Ajay Jadeja that sealed Pakistan’s fate. He finished the series with 222 runs at an average of 55.50 and claimed 15 wickets at an average10.66, bagging four consecutive Man of the Match awards.

Brief scores

Pakistan 159 for 6 (28) [Azhar Mahmood 33 (24)*; Harvinder Singh 2/25, Sourav Ganguly 2/29] lost to India 162 for 3 (25.3) [Sourav Ganguly 75 (75)*, Ajay Jadeja 37 (48)*; Shahid Nazir 3/38] by seven wickets

#2 The Sourav Ganguly classic in Karachi | 1997

After the Sahara Cup, India traveled to Pakistan to play a three-match ODI series. They lost the first game, which meant the Karachi affair was a must-win match for India. Constant crowd trouble saw premature closure to the Pakistan innings. After Sourav Ganguly became the fifth player to be hit by the crowd with a stone, the match referee felt that the Indian players couldn’t be risked any longer.

Chasing 266 runs in 47 overs was a steep task against a bowling attack comprising Waqar Younis, Saqlain Mushtaq, Aaqib Javed, Shahid Afridi and Azhar Mahmood. Sourav Ganguly remained at ease. His 98-run stand with Vinod Kambli provided India with the impetus before the lower middle-order sealed the thriller.

The match is best remembered for Rajesh Chauhan’s six off Saqlain Mushtaq in the final over.

Brief scores

Pakistan 265 for 4 (47.2) [Shahid Afridi 72 (56), Inzamam-ul-Haq 74 (92)] lost to India 266 for 6 (46.3) [Sourav Ganguly 89 (96), Vinod Kambli 53 (76)] by four wickets

#3 Sourav Ganguly’s all-round show floors Sri Lanka in Nagpur | Pepsi Cup, 1999

Sourav Ganguly finally scored his maiden ODI hundred at home, and it came against defending world champions Sri Lanka. He found a trusted batting partner in Rahul Dravid and stitched together a 236-run stand.

While Ganguly batted throughout the innings for his 130, Rahul Dravid scored more rapidly. The partnership was a dress rehearsal for something bigger that followed against the same opposition two months later during a World Cup match in Taunton.

Sourav Ganguly then claimed a four-for with the ball and became the fourth cricketer after Sir Vivian Richards, Nathan Astle and Sachin Tendulkar to score a century and take four wickets in an ODI.

Brief scores

India 287 for 3 (50) [Sourav Ganguly 130 (160)*, Rahul Dravid 116 (118); Chaminda Vaas 3/56] beat Sri Lanka 207 (38) [Arjuna Ranatunga 46 (43); Ajit Agarkar 3/14, Sourav Ganguly 4/21] by 80 runs

#4 Sourav Ganguly’s lone hand against New Zealand in Gwalior | Pepsi Cup, 1999

The series hung in the balance at 1-1. The surface wasn’t the best to bat on. The red ball was doing its trick in the morning, with New Zealand's bowling and fielding being top notch. Sachin Tendulkar, who had blasted a record 186 not out in the previous game, opened his account in the sixth over before perishing to a 24-ball 1.

Sourav Ganguly hung on with no support at the top and kept the scoreboard moving with a fine array of strokes. Not for the first time in his career, he carried the bat and launched an onslaught towards the end.

In Robin Singh, Ganguly found a fitting partner as the duo added 119 off 69 balls to help India to a competitive total. Later in the day, Sourav Ganguly picked up the wicket of Adam Parore. India went 2-1 up after the match and eventually won the series 3-2, with Sourav Ganguly bagging another Player of the Series award.

Brief scores

India 261 for 5 (50) [Sourav Ganguly 153 (150)*, Robin Singh 45 (34)*] beat New Zealand 247 for 8 (50) [Nathan Astle 97 (111); Nikhil Chopra 3/32] by 14 runs

#5 Sourav Ganguly defies the odds in Kandy | 2001

With runs having dried up, Sourav Ganguly’s captaincy was under severe threat. He hadn’t scored a fifty in 13 consecutive innings. Adding to the woes, India lost the first Test in Galle and the pitch in Kandy wasn’t the best for batting. India were also without Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman.

The target of 264 against the likes of Chaminda Vaas, Muttiah Muralitharan and a capacity crowd at Kandy looked quite the task. Sourav Ganguly felt that an attacking approach would ensure a positive result. Along with his deputy Rahul Dravid, Ganguly added 94runs for the third wicket, scoring at almost four an over, which applied pressure on Sri Lanka.

Sourav Ganguly stayed until the end, crafting an unbeaten 98 as valuable as many of his hundred to help India achieve their then-second highest successful run chase.

Brief scores

Sri Lanka 274 (Mahela Jayawardene 104; Zaheer Khan 3/62) & 221 (Muttiah Muralitharan 67; Zaheer Khan 4/76, Venkatesh Prasad 5/72) lost to India 232 (Sadagoppan Ramesh 47; Chaminda Vaas 4/65) & 264 for 3 (Rahul Dravid 75, Sourav Ganguly 98*) by 95 runs

#6 Sourav Ganguly’s start that proved decisive at Lord’s | NatWest Final, 2002

One of India’s most celebrated tournament wins was architected by Sourav Ganguly’s role as the opener. The match is best remembered for the Yuvraj Singh-Mohammad Kaif partnership and the Indian captain’s shirtless act on the Lord’s balcony. But Sourav Ganguly did much more than that.

A score of 326 hadn’t been chased in ODI history until then. To achieve that, India needed to maximize the use of field restrictions and get off to a flier. Ganguly belted 10 fours and a six en route to a 43-ball 60. His 106-run opening stand off just 87 balls provided India with the platform. The scoreboard pressure was reduced as the Indian team created history at Lord's.

Brief scores

England 325 for 5 (50) [Marcus Trescothick 109 (100), Nasser Hussain 115 (128), Andrew Flintoff 40 (32); Zaheer Khan 3/62] lost to India 326 for 8 (49.3) [Virender Sehwag 45 (49), Sourav Ganguly 60 (43), Yuvraj Singh 69 (63), Mohammad Kaif 87 (75)*] by two wickets

#7 Sourav Ganguly helps India avoid a home series defeat to South Africa in Kanpur | 2008

The 2008 Kanpur Test against South Africa was MS Dhoni's first Test as captain. India were blown apart by the brilliance of Dale Steyn and AB de Villiers in Ahmedabad. They had to win the final Test to avoid a series defeat.

The Kanpur surface had an uneven bounce and was extremely difficult to negotiate. The BCCI later drew flak for the pitch from the ICC. Regular captain Anil Kumble could have been an asset on this surface, but an injury ruled him out. Adding to the woes, India also missed Sachin Tendulkar's services, meaning they were without their best bowler and batter.

On a track where batters like AB, Jacques Kallis and Rahul Dravid struggled, Sourav Ganguly thought a counterattack would be a better option to accumulate runs. In a display of dexterity and skill, Ganguly fought his way to 87, striking at over 73.

The first-innings lead proved crucial to India's fortunes as they won the Test. Unsurprisingly, Sourav Ganguly was awarded the Man of the Match award in a Test dominated by bowlers.

Brief scores

South Africa 265 (Graeme Smith 69, Hashim Amla 51; Ishant Sharma 3/55, Harbhajan Singh 3/52) & 121 (Harbhajan Singh 4/44, Virender Sehwag 3/12) lost to India 325 (VVS Laxman 50, Sourav Ganguly 87; Dale Steyn 3/71, Morne Morkel 3/63, Paul Harris 3/101) & 64/2 by eight wickets

Edited by Samya Majumdar