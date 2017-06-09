Sourav Ganguly to play football with Diego Maradona in a Charity match in India

Maradona will also train a few lucky upcoming footballers in a special workshop.

Ganguly and Maradona will be on the same pitch

What’s the story?

Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly is all set to play football with Argentine legend Diego Maradona in a charity match to be held in Kolkata. This will be the FIFA World Cup winning footballer’s second trip to India.

“It is such an honour for me to be able to make this trip. Kolkata is a very special place and I have good memories from my trip there many years ago, the fans were fantastic,” the 56-year-old said.

The former football player will visit Kolkata in September, just before the Durga Puja commences. He will also be felicitated by the Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee.

“India is a very passionate football nation, and I look forward to meeting a whole new generation of fans while continuing to spread the overwhelming love that I have for this beautiful game,” he added.

In case you didn’t know...

The last time Maradona visited India was in December 2008, thousands of football fans welcomed him with jubilation as soon as he landed in Kolkata. Ganguly, who is a huge football fan and owner of Indian Super League team Atlético de Kolkata, has always had a vested interest in the sport.

The details

Satadru Dutta, the promoter of Maradona’s event, revealed that the match will aim to put Maradona in the spotlight. Apart from Ganguly, a host of celebrities are to be a part of the event and the final list of names will be out soon.

The match will not be a standard 11v11 tie and might alter the traditional football rules a little bit, not that many will be complaining though considering the Golden Boy will feature in the game.

What’s next?

Maradona’s visit to the country and his subsequent match with Ganguly is sure to excite all the football as well as cricket fans in the country. The ex-Argentine footballer will also train young football talents in a special workshop that will be conducted by him.

He will also inaugurate age-old, leading Durga pandals of Kolkata.

Author’s take

It is heartwarming to see former sportsmen taking the time to promote integration of cultures as well as take part in the honing of upcoming sporting talents across the world. Maradona’s trip to India and Ganguly’s active participation in it is sure to garner interest from all sporting quarters in the country.