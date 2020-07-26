Kumar Sangakkara is all praises for Sourav Ganguly and considers him a "very suitable" candidate for the post of the Chairman of International Cricket Council. Sangakkara was speaking to India Today when he made this suggestion.

He said that Sourav Ganguly has an astute brain, which, combined with his vast experience as an administrator, makes him ideal for the premier job.

"I think Sourav definitely can make that change. Quite a big fan of Dada not just because of his stature as a cricketer but I think he has a very astute cricket brain."

Revealing that he is a big fan of Sourav Ganguly, Kumar Sangakkara said he has the best interests of the game in his mind. The former skipper of the Sri Lankan side reiterated the importance of having someone in an international post who placed the interests of the game over and above any regional interests.

One has to be truly international, and he is sure that Sourav Ganguly is one among them.

"He has the best interests of the game at heart and that should not change just because you are the BCCI president or the ECB or SLC or any other cricket board when you are at the ICC. Your mindset should be truly international and not just constrained by partisanship in terms of where I come from."

Sourav Ganguly is a good man-manager

Sourav Ganguly inaugurating an event in Kolkata

Sourav Ganguly's talent to build personal relationships with the players and administrators has also been praised over the years. He has been considered a true leader and man-manager right from his playing days after he took over the captaincy when Indian cricket was going through a tumultuous period.

The Deputy Chairman of ICC, Hong Kong's Imran Khwaja, has been acting as the Chairman from earlier this month after Shashank Manohar, former President of BCCI, stepped down from the post.

Apart from Kumar Sangakkara, former South Africa captain and Cricket South Africa's current Director of Cricket Graeme Smith have also come out in support of Sourav Ganguly for the post of ICC Chairman. However, Sourav Ganguly recently stated that he is quite young and is in no hurry to take up the post.