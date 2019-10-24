Sourav would have thrust Kumble down Virat's throat, says CoA chief Vinod Rai

Ravi Shastri replaced Anil Kumble as the head coach of the Indian Cricket Team

The chief of the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA), Vinod Rai, has opened up about the circumstances under which Anil Kumble's bid to be India's coach ended. He also added that had it been today, with Sourav Ganguly as BCCI president, Kumble would have been appointed despite Virat Kohli unwilling to accept it.

Kumble had been appointed the Indian head coach after Ravi Shastri’s tenure as the team's director ended in 2016. The former India captain coached the side for a year before rumours surfaced that there was a rift between the captain and the coach. Though BCCI denied any friction between the two, Kumble quit his job in June 2017, saying that his relationship with Kohli was “untenable”.

Shastri joined the support staff as Kumble's replacement and many fans believe that the skipper’s good relations with the current coach led to his re-appointment.

During his interview with the Hindustan Times, Vinod Rai claimed that the new BCCI president would not have allowed Kumble to quit had this situation transpired today. He said,

"If this had happened today, Sourav would have thrust Kumble down Virat's throat. But it could have created more tensions. I respected Kumble because he walked out."

On being asked if the CoA had given a 'free hand' to the duo of Shastri and Kohli, Rai answered,

"If you don't give a free hand to coach and captain, who do you give it to? Since I was not equipped to sit in judgement over Kohli and Shastri, I didn't allow others (including Diana) to interfere. I kept them away. I would do the same again."

He even added that he believed Kumble was the best coach available for the Indian team and that the CoA would have extended his contract if there was an extension clause. The CoA chief even gave details about his interactions with then Cricket Advisory Committee members Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly.

Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly were the members of CAC in 2017

The 71-year-old added:

"I had a long chat with Sachin then and Sourav now. I met Sachin in Birmingham during the Champions Trophy-they were meeting Kumble and Virat-and I told Sachin I had a long chat with Virat. I barely knew Virat then. Sourav told me recently that they had a long chat with him. If they couldn't persuade him how could I? Look, if there is a difference in the dressing room between captain and coach, who is more dispensable? Obviously, the coach. That's where we got caught."