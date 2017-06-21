Kumble: Untenable Kohli relationship behind India resignation

A rift between India captain Virat Kohli and Anil Kumble resulted in the former leg spinner stepping away from his role as head coach.

by Omnisport News 21 Jun 2017, 02:06 IST

India captain Virat Kohli

Anil Kumble has revealed an "untenable" relationship with captain Virat Kohli was behind his decision to resign as India head coach.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Tuesday that Kumble had decided to step down despite the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) endorsing an extension to his contract.

A strained relationship with Kohli, who the former leg spinner claims approached the BCCI to express his concerns about Kumble's continuation in the role, was at the heart of his decision to leave the national-team set-up.

Kumble said in a statement posted on Twitter: "I am honoured by the confidence reposed in me by the CAC, in asking me to continue as head coach. The credit for the achievements of the last one year goes to the captain, the entire team, coaching and support staff.

"Post this intimation, I was informed for the first time yesterday [Monday] by the BCCI that the captain had reservations with my 'style' and about my continuing as head coach.

"I was surprised since I had always respected the role boundaries between captain and coach. Though the BCCI attempted to resolve the misunderstandings between the captain and me, it was apparent that the partnership was untenable, and I therefore believe it is best for me to move on.

"Professionalism, discipline, commitment, honesty, complementary skills and diverse views are the key traits I bring to the table. These need to be valued for the partnership to be effective.

"I see the coach's role akin to 'holding a mirror' to drive self-improvement in the team's interest.

"In light of these 'reservations', I believe it is best I hand over this responsibility to whomever the CAC and BCCI deem fit."

The announcement of Kumble's resignation came just two days after India were thumped by rivals Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy final at The Oval.

In the build-up to the tournament, Kohli said there were "no problems whatsoever" between himself and Kumble despite reports of a rift.

The BCCI's general manager of cricket operations MV Sridhar will oversee India's tour of the West Indies, which gets under way with the first of five one-day internationals on Friday.