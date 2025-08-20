Shubman Gill vs Virender Sehwag - comparing their stats after 37 Tests

Shubman Gill-led Team India had a terrific Test series in England as a young side exceeded expectations. The visitors fought tooth and nail to level the thrilling five-match series 2-2. Gill, who was named Test captain just ahead of the series following the red-ball retirement of Rohit Sharma, led from the front.

The 25-year-old went into the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy with plenty of question marks not just over his leadership quality, but batting ability as well. The right-hander did not possess a great overseas record ahead of the England tour. Gill, however, silenced critics and amassed 754 runs in 10 innings at an average of 75.40. He hit four hundreds, which included a career-best of 269 during the tour.

By virtue of his brilliance in England, he broke a number of significant batting record and also earned a recall to the T20I squad for the Asia Cup. Gill has been part of 37 Tests so far. Following his superb batting display in England, we compare his red-ball stats with that of Virender Sehwag at the same stage.

Shubman Gill vs Virender Sehwag - Who has scored more runs and has a better average after 37 Tests?

In 37 Tests, Gill has scored 2,647 runs at an average of 41.35. Prior to the five-match series in England, his average was in the mid-30s. Incredibly, of his 2,647 runs, half have come against one opponent - England. In 15 Tests against the Englishmen, he has scored 1,346 runs at an average of 51.76.

Further, the right-handed batter has also scored 537 runs in nine matches against Australia at an average of 35.80 and 324 runs from five Tests against New Zealand at an average of 32.40. In four Tests against Bangladesh, he has managed 321 runs, averaging 45.85.

After 37 Tests, Sehwag had scored 3,264 runs at an impressive average of 55.32. Of his 3,200 plus runs, 982 came against Pakistan from six Tests at an average of 98.20. He had also notched up 846 runs in nine Tests against Australia, averaging 49.76 and 411 runs in four Tests against South Africa, averaging 68.50. Further, Sehwag had 323 runs in six Tests against England at an average of 40.37.

Shubman Gill vs Virender Sehwag - Who has scored more hundreds after 37 Tests?

After 37 Test matches, Gill has nine hundreds and seven half-centuries to his credit. Of his nine hundreds, six have come against England. Before the four centuries in the 2025 away series, he had scored two tons in the home series against England in early 2024. Of his other three Test tons, Gill has notched up two against Bangladesh and one against Australia.

Player Runs Average HS 100s 50s Shubman Gill 2,647 41.35 269 9 7 Virender Sehwag 3,264 55.32 309 10 10

(Shubman Gill vs Virender Sehwag batting stats comparison after 37 Tests)

After 37 Test matches, Sehwag had 10 hundreds and as many half-centuries to his name. Of his 10 tons at that stage, three came against Pakistan, which included the iconic 309 in Multan. Sehwag also hit two hundreds each against Australia and South Africa and one each against England, New Zealand and West Indies.

Shubman Gill vs Virender Sehwag - Who has a better record in SENA nations after 37 Tests?

Of his 37 Tests so far, Gill has played 16 in SENA nations. He has scored 1,268 runs in SENA Tests at an average of 42.26. He has four hundreds to his name, all of which have been registered in England. Gill also has two fifties in Australia.

In eight Tests in England, the right-handed batter has an average of 52.62, while he averages 35.20 from matches in Australia. Further, in two Tests in South Africa, he has an average of 18.50. Gill hasn't played a Test in New Zealand thus far.

Player Matches Runs Average HS 100s 50s Shubman Gill 16 1,268 42.26 269 4 2 Virender Sehwag 13 973 42.30 195 3 3

(Gill vs Sehwag batting stats comparison in SENA nations after 37 Tests)

Of Sehwag's first 37 Tests, 13 came in SENA nations. In 23 innings, he scored 973 runs at an average of 42.30, with three hundreds and three half-centuries. Of his three tons, one each came in Australia, England and South Africa.

Sehwag averaged 54.70 from five Tests in Australia and 39.50 from four Tests in England. Further, in two Test matches in South Africa, he averaged 49.66 and 10 in two Tests in New Zealand.

Shubman Gill vs Virender Sehwag - Who has a better record in winning causes after 37 Tests?

Gill has so far featured in 18 Test matches that India have won. In 33 innings, he has scored 1,573 runs at an average of 54.24. The 25-year-old has struck six hundreds and three fifties in winning causes. Of his nine Test tons, two have resulted in draws, while one has come in a defeat. In 13 matches that India have lost, Gill has scored 657 runs at an average of just over 25.

Player Matches Runs Average HS 100s 50s Shubman Gill 18 1,573 54.24 269 6 3 Virat Kohli 14 1,058 55.68 309 2 4

(Gill vs Sehwag batting stats comparison in wins after 37 Tests)

Of his first 37 Tests, Sehwag was part of 14 matches that India won. In 20 innings, he contributed 1,058 runs at an average of 55.68. Sehwag registered two hundreds and four fifties in wins. Of his 10 tons, three came in losses and five in draws. In 10 matches that India lost, he scored 1,063 runs at an average of 53.15.

