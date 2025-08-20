Jitesh Sharma vs Dhruv Jurel - comparing their T20 stats ahead of Asia Cup 2025

Jitesh Sharma was picked ahead of Dhruv Jurel as the second wicketkeeper-batter in Team India's 15-member squad for Asia Cup 2025. The latter has been included as one of the standby players for the T20 tournament in the UAE along with Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

The BCCI announced the squad on Tuesday, August 19 in Mumbai at a press conference addressed by T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav and chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar. Shubman Gill returns to the T20I fold as vice-captain following a stellar show as batter and captain in the Test series in England.

Given the number of options available, the selectors had a tough choice in finalizing the 15-member squad. The selection of Jitesh over Jurel would also have been a close one, given both are highly talented keeper-batters. On that note, we compare the T20 stats of Jitesh and Jurel ahead of Asia Cup 2025.

Jitesh Sharma vs Dhruv Jurel - Who has a better average and strike rate in T20s?

Jitesh has featured in 141 T20 matches so far. In 127 innings, he has scored 2,886 runs at an average of 27.22 and a strike rate of 152.29. Having made his T20 debut back in March 2014, the 31-year-old has struck one hundred and 11 half-centuries in T20s, with a best score of 106. The right-handed batter has hit 268 fours and 141 sixes in the format.

Player Innings Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Jitesh Sharma 127 2,886 27.22 152.29 106 1 11 Dhruv Jurel 46 784 24.50 141.26 70 0 4

(Jitesh Sharma vs Dhruv Jurel T20 batting stats comparison)

As for Jurel, he has been part of 56 T20s so far. In 46 innings, he has scored 784 runs at an average of 24.50 and a strike rate of 141.26. The 24-year-old, who is yet to hit a T20 hundred, has struck four half-centuries in his T20 career, with a best of 70. Jurel has struck 55 fours and 43 sixes in the format.

Jitesh Sharma vs Dhruv Jurel - Who has a better record in the IPL?

Having made his IPL debut in 2022, Jitesh has played 55 matches so far. In 47 innings, he has scored 991 run at an average of 25.41 and a strike rate of 157.05. His highest of 85* came off just 33 in the 2025 edition, while representing Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). As stand-in captain, he slammed eight fours and six sixes in a terrific knock.

Jitesh's most prolific IPL season was in 2023 when he scored 309 runs in 14 matches while representing Punjab Kings (PBKS). The right-handed batter scored his runs at a strike rate of 156.06, with a best of 49*.

Player Innings Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Jitesh Sharma 47 991 25.41 157.05 85* 0 1 Dhruv Jurel 35 680 28.33 153.84 70 0 4

(Jitesh Sharma vs Dhruv Jurel IPL batting stats comparison)

Jurel made his IPL debut for Rajasthan Royals (RR) in 2023. In 42 matches (35 innings) across three seasons for the same franchise, he has scored 680 runs at an average of 28.33 and a strike rate of 153.84.

Jurel has struck four half-centuries in his IPL career so far. His best of 70 came off 35 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in IPL 2025 and featured five fours and six sixes.

Jitesh Sharma vs Dhruv Jurel - Who has a better record for India in T20Is?

Jitesh has played nine T20Is for Team India in which he has scored 100 runs at an average of 14.28 and a strike rate of 147.05. He made his debut in a match against Nepal in Hangzhou in the first quarterfinal of the 2023 Asian Games. Jitesh's best of 35 came off just 19 balls against Australia in Raipur in December 2023. The aggressive knock included one four and three sixes.

Player Innings Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Jitesh Sharma 7 100 14.28 147.05 35 0 0 Dhruv Jurel 3 12 4 52.17 6 0 0

(Jitesh Sharma vs Dhruv Jurel T20I batting stats comparison)

Jurel made his T20I debut for Team India against Zimbabwe in Harare in July 2024. In four matches so far, he has scored 12 runs at an average of four and a strike rate of 52.17. He was dismissed for six on debut and has registered scores of four and two the other two times he has batted. These are still early days in his international career, though, and Jurel is likely to get a chance to improve his stats.

