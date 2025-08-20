Shubman Gill vs VVS Laxman - comparing their stats after 37 Tests

Shubman Gill had a sensational Test tour of England recently. Appointed captain following the retirement of Rohit Sharma (from Tests), he led from the front, amassing 754 runs in five matches at an average of 75.40. He hit four hundreds, with a career-best of 269, which came in the second innings in Birmingham. He impressed as skipper as well as the five-match series ended in a 2-2 draw.

Gill began the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy with 147 in the first innings in Leeds even as India ended up losing the Test by five wickets. The 25-year-old was in sublime form in Birmingham as he followed up his 269 with 161 as India won the Test by a record 336 runs. The skipper also contributed a crucial 103 in the second innings in Manchester, which went a long way in India sneaking home to a draw.

Gill broke a number of impressive records during his wonderful batting efforts in England and even earned a T20I recall for the Asia Cup. He has featured in 37 Tests so far. Following his exploits in England, we compare his batting stats with VVS Laxman at the same stage.

Shubman Gill vs VVS Laxman - Who has scored more runs and has a better average after 37 Tests?

In 37 Tests, Gill has notched up 2,647 runs at a decent average of 41.35. Before the England tour, he was averaging somewhere in the mid-30s. Amazingly, more than half of his Test runs have come against England. In 15 matches, he has scored 1,346 runs at an average of 51.76.

Gill has also scored 537 runs in nine Tests against Australia, averaging 35.80 and 324 runs in five matches against New Zealand at an average of 32.40. Further, in four Tests against Bangladesh, he has scored 321 runs, averaging 45.85.

After 37 Tests, Laxman had 2,343 runs to his name at an average of 41.83. Of his 2,300-plus runs, 840 came against Australia from eight matches at an average of 56. He had also scored 646 runs in nine matches against West Indies at an average of 53.83 and 268 runs in five Tests against England, averaging 44.66.

Shubman Gill vs VVS Laxman - Who has scored more hundreds after 37 Tests?

In 37 Tests, Gill has scored nine hundreds and seven half-centuries. Out of his nine tons, as many as six have come against England. While the 25-year-old scored four hundreds in the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, he had also hit two centuries during England's tour of India last year. Of his other three tons, two have come against Bangladesh and one against Australia.

Player Runs Average HS 100s 50s Shubman Gill 2,647 41.35 269 9 7 VVS Laxman 2,343 41.83 281 3 15

(Shubman Gill vs VVS Laxman batting stats comparison after 37 Tests)

After 37 Tests, Laxman had three hundreds and 15 half-centuries to his name, with a best of 281, which came in the iconic Eden Gardens Test against Australia in 2001. He also scored 167 against Australia in Sydney (January 2000) and 130 against West Indies at St John's (May 2002).

Shubman Gill vs VVS Laxman - Who has a better record in SENA nations after 37 Tests?

Of his 37 Test matches, Gill has played 16 in SENA nations. In 31 innings, he has scored 1,268 runs at an average of 42.26. The 25-year-old has hit four hundreds, all of which have come in England. He also has two fifties in Australia.

The Indian Test captain has played eight Tests in England and has scored 852 runs at an average of 52.62. Further, he has 352 runs in six Tests in Australia (average 35.20) and 74 runs in two Tests in South Africa (average 18.50). Gill hasn't played a Test in New Zealand so far.

Player Matches Runs Average HS 100s 50s Shubman Gill 16 1,268 42.26 269 4 2 VVS Laxman 9 564 43.38 167 1 2

(Gill vs Laxman batting stats comparison in SENA nations after 37 Tests)

Of his first 37 Test matches, Laxman played nine in SENA nations. In 16 innings, he had scored 564 runs at an average of 43.38. He scored 221 runs in three Tests in Australia at an average of 36.83, with one hundred to his name.

The former India batter also played four Tests in South Africa and scored 190 runs, averaging 47.50, with a best of 89. He had also played two matches in England, scoring 153 runs at an average of 51, with a best of 74. Of his first 37 Tests, Laxman had played none in New Zealand.

Shubman Gill vs VVS Laxman - Who has a better record in winning causes after 37 Tests?

Of his 37 Test matches so far, Gill has featured in 18 games that India have won. In 33 innings, he has scored 1,573 runs at an average of 54.24. The Indian captain has registered six tons and three half-centuries in wins. Of his nine Test hundreds, two have come in draws and one in a loss. In 13 matches that India have lost, he has scored 657 runs, averaging 25.26.

Player Matches Runs Average HS 100s 50s Shubman Gill 18 1,573 54.24 269 6 3 VVS Laxman 10 939 67.07 281 1 7

(Gill vs Laxman batting stats comparison in wins after 37 Tests)

Of his first 37 Tests, Laxman was part of 10 matches that India won. In 16 innings, he scored 939 runs at an average of 67.07, with one hundred and seven half-centuries. Laxman also contributed 810 runs in 16 matches that India lost, averaging 27.93, with one hundred and three fifties to his name.

