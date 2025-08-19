Sunil Gavaskar picks India's best XI for 2025 Asia Cup; includes Sanju Samson in the middle-order

Former Indian opener Sunil Gavaskar picked his best Team India playing XI for the upcoming 2025 Asia Cup (via Sports Today), starting September 9. The 15-member Indian squad for the tournament was announced earlier today (August 19).

Ad

With Shubman Gill returning to the T20I side, Gavaskar had no hesitation in picking him as one of the openers, along with the flamboyant Abhishek Sharma. Mumbai Indians (MI) teammates Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav came in at No.3 and 4.

Gavaskar went left field with one of his middle-order choices, picking Sanju Samson as his No. 6 and the wicketkeeper of the side. Samson has enjoyed incredible success as an opener in T20Is over the past year with three centuries.

Ad

Trending

However, he fought off competition from Jitesh Sharma to be included in Gavaskar's playing XI. All-rounders Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel were picked either side of Samson in the batting order.

Gavaskar went with the specialist options of Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, and Varun Chakaravarthy from No. 8 to 11.

Yet, it must be remembered that the Indian management has often preferred batting depth with an all-rounder playing at No. 8.

Sunil Gavaskar's Team India playing XI for the 2025 Asia Cup

Ad

Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh

Who are the players to miss out on Sunil Gavaskar's playing XI for the 2025 Asia Cup?

Sunil Gavaskar acknowledged the difficulty in picking India's XI for the 2025 Asia Cup and in leaving four players from the 15. Middle-order batter Rinku Singh and wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma were excluded from the playing XI.

Ad

Joining the duo are big-hitting batting all-rounder Shivam Dube and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pacer Harshit Rana.

The eight-team Asia Cup has India part of Group B, alongside Pakistan, Oman, and the UAE. The top two from the group will advance to the Super Fours to join the top two from Group A, featuring Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Hong Kong.

The top two from the Super Fours will play the grand finale at Dubai on September 28.

Ad

Team India squad for the 2025 Asia Cup

Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill (vc), Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Venkatesh Ravichandran Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.



Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.



He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.



He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news