5 players in India's 2025 Women's World Cup squad who also played in 2022 ft. Smriti Mandhana

Indian women's chief selector Neetu David announced the squad for the upcoming 50-over World Cup on Tuesday, August 19. The tournament will begin on September 30 and is set to be hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

The notable omission from the 15-player squad is explosive opener Shafali Verma, who continues to be sidelined after being left out of the ODI setup since last year. However, there are several players who were part of the squad in 2022 and are in the 2025 set-up too.

The Women in Blue are yet to win the 50-overs title, with their best performance being the runners-up in the 2005 and 2017 editions. Hence, winning the crown in front of the home crowd will truly be a dream come true for them. Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. will warm up for the mega tournament with a three-game ODI series against Australia. They will open their World Cup campaign against Sri Lanka on September 30.

Below are the players who were part of India's squad in the Women's World Cup in 2022 and are part of the 2025 edition too:

5) Sneh Rana

Sneh Rana. (Image Credits: Getty)

Sneh Rana has stepped up as the most handy all-rounder for the national team in recent times. The 31-year-old, who made her international debut in 2014, has 47 scalps and 222 runs in 35 ODIs. As a bowling all-rounder, Rana will likely start in the playing XI of the opening game of the World Cup. This is due to her ability to get crucial breakthroughs and add crucial lower-order runs.

Rana had a promising tournament with the ball in the Women's World Cup 2022, picking up 10 scalps in seven matches at 24 alongside an economy rate of 4.24. Her ODI best of 53* came against Pakistan in that tournament. She stitched a 122-run partnership with Pooja Vastrakar to help India reach a match-winning total of 244.

4) Richa Ghosh

Richa Ghosh. (Image Credits: Getty)

Richa Ghosh, 21, is one of the two keepers selected in the 15-member squad, along with Yastika Bhatia. The youngster has a decent ODI record, averaging 28.33 in 40 ODIs with 850 runs alongside six half-centuries. Ghosh smacked a whirlwind 18-ball 38 against England in the recent third ODI at Chester-le-Street to propel India to a match-winning total of 318/5 in 50 overs.

The Silliguri-born cricketer didn't have an impressive 2022 edition, managing only 81 runs in seven matches at 11.57 as India's campaign ended at the group stage. Having kept in all three matches during the preceding ODI series in England, Ghosh is likely to start in India's tournament-opener.

3) Deepti Sharma

Deepti Sharma. (Image Credits: Getty)

Deepti Sharma has shaped herself as a bona fide match-winner with both bat and ball over the years. The spin-bowling all-rounder averages a promising 36.80 in 109 ODIs and 28.08 with the ball, making her a certain starter in the playing XI. The 27-year-old made a useful 62* in the first of the three ODIs against England recently at the Rose Bowl in Southampton.

Nevertheless, Deepti struggled for impact with the ball in the 2022 edition, managing only two wickets in five matches at 80.50. However, she should be a lot more effective in 2025, given that the sub-continent pitches are more likely to assist spinners. With the bat, Deepti scraped through to 62 runs in five games in the 2022 Women's World Cup.

2) Harmanpreet Kaur

Harmanpreet Kaur. (Image Credits: Getty)

One of India's most accomplished cricketers, Harmanpreet Kaur, was a deputy to Mithali Raj in the 2022 Women's World Cup and was an inevitable full-time successor. The right-handed batter has shouldered the leadership responsibilities quite well, winning 24 out of 36 ODIs. The 36-year-old also has a decent average of 37.67 in 149 ODIs but needs a world title as captain to cement her legacy.

Harmanpreet was the second-highest run-getter for India in the 2022 edition, aggregating 318 runs in seven matches at 53 alongside a best of 109. Despite the promising performance, their campaign finished in the group stage. With India having a chance at hosting the final, the veteran cricketer will be keen to win the title.

1) Smriti Mandhana

Smriti Mandhana. (Image Credits: Getty)

Smriti Mandhana, who has been appointed vice-captain for the 2025 Women's World Cup, has been the lynchpin of India's top order for quite some time now. The Mumbai-born cricketer averages a healthy 46.34 in 105 ODIs with 11 centuries, aggregating 4588 runs. Mandhana scored 28, 42, and 45 in the recent ODI series against England but will be looking for bigger scores in the rubber against Australia ahead of the World Cup.

The 29-year-old was the leading run-getter for India in the 2022 edition with 327 runs in seven matches at 46.71 with a best of 123 against the West Indies. The Women in Blue will need all of Mandhana's experience in the upcoming tournament if they are to lift the elusive trophy.

