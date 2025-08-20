"He had an economy rate of 10 in the IPL" - Kris Srikkanth slams pacer's selection in India's Asia Cup 2025 squad

Former opener Kris Srikkanth has questioned Harshit Rana's selection in India's Asia Cup 2025 squad over the likes of Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna. Pointing to his underwhelming returns in IPL 2025, Srikkanth opined that the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pacer did not deserve a place in the Indian team.

Ad

The Men in Blue squad for Asia Cup 2025 was announced in Mumbai on Tuesday, August 19 at a joint press conference addressed by skipper Suryakumar Yadav and chief selector Ajit Agarkar. Harshit was picked as one of the pace bowling options along with Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh.

During a discussion on his YouTube channel 'Cheeky Cheeka', Srikkanth hit out at the Indian selectors for picking Harshit ahead of Prasidh and Siraj in the 15-member Asia Cup squad. A visibly upset Srikkanth commented:

Ad

Trending

"Where did Harshit Rana come from? He was so poor in the IPL. He is being managed. He had an economy rate of 10 in the IPL. What message are you giving to Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj?"

Harshit (23) played 13 matches for KKR in IPL 2025, picking up 15 wickets at an average of 29.86 and an economy rate of 10.18, with a best of 3-25. He has played only one T20I for India, which was against England in Pune earlier this year. Coming in as a concussion substitute for Shivam Dube, the fast bowler picked up 3-33 in four overs.

Ad

"This is an adjustment selection" - Kris Srikkanth unhappy with balance of India's Asia Cup 2025 squad

Apart from Harshit's inclusion, Srikkanth also question the overall balance of Team India's Asia Cup 2025 squad. The 65-year-old opined that the Men in Blue might struggle with their sixth bowling option in the absence of Washington Sundar. While sharing further thoughts on India's Asia Cup 2025 squad, he said:

Ad

"They will make Tilak Varma the sixth bowler. Is Abhishek Sharma going to be your sixth bowler or Shivam Dube? He hardly bowled in the IPL. This is an adjustment selection. If you needed someone who can bat and bowl at No. 8, Washington Sundar would have been ideal. Shivam Dube at No. 8 does not make any sense."

While Dube and Rinku Singh found a place in the main 15-member squad for the T20 event in the UAE, Sundar was named as one of the five reserves. Prasidh, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag and Yashasvi Jaiswal are the other four reserves players in the team.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More