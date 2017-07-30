South Africa vs England 2017, 3rd Test, Day 4: 5 talking points

England need six wickets to go 2-1 up in the series.

@imRohit_SN by rohit sankar Top 5 / Top 10 30 Jul 2017, 23:35 IST

Ben Stokes' sensational spell out England in the driving seat on Day 4 of the Oval Test

England nailed down their position as the dominant team in the Test with a resounding performance on Day 4 that was in line with their spirited show on Day 3. Joe Root and his men set up a mammoth 492 for South Africa to win in the second session of the day trusting their bowlers to finish off the visitors in four sessions.

South Africa started solidly but lost Heino Kuhn to Stuart Broad before David Elgar and Hashim Amla evoked memories of a 'blockathon'. However, that didn't last for long as Roland-Jones picked out Amla for the second time in the Test to break South Africa's resistance while Stokes unleashed himself upon the helpless Proteas from the other end.

De Kock was undone by a terrific yorker from around the wicket while Faf du Plessis was trapped plumb in front next ball as Stokes further enhanced his reputation as England's most important player. Elgar and Bavuma then put up a defiant show, putting together a 65 run stand, with the former compiling a half-century to raise South Africa's hopes going into the final day.

Brief Scores: England 353 & 313/8decl (Bairstow 63, Westley 59, Maharaj 3/50). South Africa 175 & 117/4 (Elgar 72, Bavuma 16)

Take a glance at the talking points from day 4 at The Oval.

#5 Rabada thwarts Jennings' redemption innings

Jennings had little clue to this snorter from Kagiso Rabada

Keaton Jennings needed a good knock to nail down his spot for the final Test and looked set for a decent half-century when Kagiso Rabada produced another outrageous delivery to get rid of the southpaw.

Known for his searing pace and fabulous yorkers, Rabada surprised Jennings with a rising delivery, that found the edge off the shoulder of his bat and looped up for Morris to take a simple catch at Gully. Jennings was quite upset with himself but given the bounce and lift Rabada generated, it was a tough nut for even a man in form.