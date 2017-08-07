South Africa vs England 2017: 4th Test, 5 talking points

England completed a 177 run drubbing of South Africa at Old Trafford

by rohit sankar 07 Aug 2017

England completed a fine series win, their first against the Proteas at home since 1998

England gave us all another master-class all-round display to seal the Test and the series at Old Trafford on day 4 of the fourth and final Test match. Although the tail-enders could not help England set a 400+ target for the visitors, the 379 set eventually proved to be 177 more than required as the visitors succumbed to 202 all out in the final innings.

Moeen Ali, the hero with the bat in England's second innings produced yet another fine bowling display, finishing with a five-wicket haul to seal the Test for England. Only Hashim Amla, elegant and displaying poise, and Faf du Plessis resisted somewhat as Ali wrecked havoc from one end.

Eventually, even the blockathon architects found it tough against a determined England line-up.

Scores: England 362 (Bairstow 99, Rabada 4/91) & 243 (Moeen Ali 75*, Morkel 4/41) beat South Africa 226 (Bavuma 46, Anderson 4/38) and 202 (Amla 83, du Plessis 61, Ali 5/69)

#5 Dawid Malan and Keaton Jennings running out of time

Malan had a horror Test and remains a doubt for the Windies series

England have been top notch right through the series but they aren't without concerns ahead of a big series Down Under. Keaton Jennings and Dawid Malan are under the microscope ahead for the West Indies series. The duo was quite average in the series and England will want to try better options before the Ashes.

Jennings displayed some evident weaknesses against the quicker bowlers, especially Vernon Philander and looked out of sorts opening the innings with Alastair Cook. Malan, on the other hand, can only blame himself for wasting quite a few opportunities by playing some really loose shots.

They now remain a bleak prospect for the West Indian series.