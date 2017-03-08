South Africa vs New Zealand 2017: 1st Test, Day 1 - 5 talking points

A 126 run partnership between Dean Elgar and Faf du Plessis help South Africa recover from a poor start.

by rohit sankar Top 5 / Top 10 08 Mar 2017, 11:19 IST

Wagner was on fire for the hosts early on

Dean Elgar's spectacular hundred helped South Africa to 229/4 at stumps on Day 1 of the first Test against New Zealand at Dunedin. The visitors opted to bat first after winning the toss on a rather brown outfield.

Neil Wagner prized out Hashim Amla and JP Duminy in the same over to reduce Proteas to 22/3 after Boult had Stephen Cook plumb in front. Dean Elgar and Faf du Plessis then put on a 126 run stand as South Africa slowly but steadily recovered. Elgar raced to his 7th Test hundred after Du Plessis fell for 52 to a Neesham bouncer.

In a welcome sign for the Proteas, Temba Bavuma looked in fine nick as he joined hands with Elgar in an unbeaten partnership of 81 that took them to close of play on Day 1.

Brief Scores: South Africa 229/4 in 90 overs (Elgar 128*, Du Plessis 52, Wagner 2/59)

Here are the talking points from day 1 at Dunedin.

#5 Neil Wagner's double-wicket over

When the Black Caps decided to drop Tim Southee for Neil Wagner, they stamped the fact that Wagner was their go-to man in Tests. The left arm seamer relishes a challenge and is well aware of the conditions in Dunedin.

He was taken off early after opening the bowling to bring on Jeetan Patel. But when he returned he nipped out Hashim Amla with an inswinging delivery that sneaked past his bat to shatter the stumps.

Wagner went on to produce a snorter of a bouncer that Duminy could only fend at three balls later. As South Africa stumbled to 22/3, Wagner had shown why he was selected over Southee.