South Africa Predicted Playing XI vs Australia for the 2023 World Cup Semifinal 2

South Africa didn't enter the 2023 World Cup as one of the favorites to go all the way, but they find themselves only two games away from cricket's ultimate prize. The first of those clashes, the second semifinal, will be against Australia at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday, November 16.

With seven wins in nine league matches, the Proteas finished second in the points table to book their meeting against the five-time world champions. South Africa's only losses were to unbeaten table-toppers India, who have secured their spot in the final, and the Netherlands.

South Africa's squad for the 2023 World Cup: Temba Bavuma (c), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Lizaad Williams.

Here's South Africa's predicted playing XI for the second semifinal of the 2023 World Cup against Australia.

Openers: Temba Bavuma (c) and Quinton de Kock (wk)

Quinton de Kock has reeled off four centuries

Temba Bavuma is facing a race against time to be fit for the second semifinal against Australia after suffering a hamstring niggle during the clash against Afghanistan.

The South African skipper, who hasn't been at his best with the bat in the 2023 World Cup, is likely to step onto the field even if he isn't at his physical best. If he doesn't make the grade, though, Reeza Hendricks is a capable replacement.

Quinton de Kock, meanwhile, has no such concerns. The explosive opener has blasted his way to four centuries and is easily South Africa's leading run-scorer in the competition. He will want to make the most of Mitchell Starc's waywardness with the new ball.

Middle order: Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller

Can the destructive Klaasen come to the party in Kolkata?

South Africa have gone in with a settled middle order throughout the 2023 World Cup and have no reason to switch things up now.

Rassie van der Dussen and Aiden Markram have been consistent with their run-scoring, while Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller have added power and death-overs hitting ability to the lineup.

All-rounder: Marco Jansen

Marco Jansen was expensive against India and missed out on the Proteas' last league game

Marco Jansen has had a couple of expensive outings in the 2023 World Cup, including a rather disappointing display against India at the same venue. Andile Phehlukwayo impressed in the tall left-armer's absence in South Africa's final league game, giving him an outside chance of retaining his place in the XI.

However, Jansen has been one of the Proteas' standout performers throughout the tournament and should walk back into the side. The youngster will have his task cut out for him, with the Aussie top order being in destructive nick.

Bowlers: Gerald Coetzee, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi

Gerald Coetzee has been one of South Africa's standout bowlers in the 2023 World Cup

Lungi Ngidi is another player who has dealt with niggling injuries throughout the 2023 World Cup. With his fitness letting him down twice in the recent past, South Africa might not want to take any risks regarding his quota of 10 overs, especially if they go in with only three frontline fast bowlers.

Gerald Coetzee was sacrificed the last time South Africa wanted to play an additional spinner in Tabraiz Shamsi. While the left-arm wrist-spinner is in line to feature on Thursday as well, it shouldn't be at Coetzee's expense. Ngidi might make way.

Kagiso Rabada and Keshav Maharaj have given the Proteas a good deal of control in the middle-overs phase, although the former might be called into action earlier than usual if Ngidi doesn't feature to take the new ball.

