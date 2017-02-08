South Africa vs Sri Lanka 2017: 4th ODI, 5 Talking Points

Newlands witnessed Faf du Plessis and Upul Tharanga at their best in an enthralling game that the Proteas won by 40 runs.

de Kock could not capitalise on a good start

Sri Lanka managed to put up a fight in a high-scoring thriller at Newlands that once again ended in a South African victory. A career best 185 from Faf du Plessis took South Africa to 367/5 in the allotted fifty overs, which seemed enough against a line-up that had not managed to score in excess of 200 in three attempts in the series.

However, Upul Tharanga unleashed the Jayasuriya in him and Dickwella gave him sound company as Sri Lanka launched a fightback, racing to 100 in just 10 overs. Tharanga continued to hammer the bowlers to register his 14th ODI ton, but fell soon after.

Sandun Weerakkody and Asela Gunaratne continued the good work but could not quite manage to overcome the mammoth total on the board. Wayne Parnell was the pick of the South African bowlers with four wickets.

Brief Scores: South Africa 367/5 in 50 overs (du Plessis 185, de Villiers 64) beat Sri Lanka 327/10 in 48.1 overs (Tharanga 119, Weerakkody 58, Parnell 4/58)

Take a look at the talking points from the 4th ODI in Newlands.

#5 de Kock's conversion rate takes a hit

Quinton de Kock has the best conversion rate in ODI cricket with 11 of his half-centuries ending up in magnificent hundreds. de Kock had only eight fifties to his name until this game at Newlands.

His conversion rate is almost 15% better than the next best, David Warner. De Kock started his innings in typical fashion as he smashed Kumara for back to back boundaries. It was a sign of things to come and the southpaw raced to his half-century in less than 40 balls.

De Kock was looking set for another brilliant hundred when he edged left-arm spinner, Sachith Pathirana to the slips where Upul Tharanga took a blinder to end the wicket-keeper's stay at the crease.