South Africa to strictly adhere to health protocols, set to avoid customary handshakes in India: Mark Boucher

Mark Boucher and captains Virat Kohli, Quinton de Kock

South Africa head coach Mark Boucher told that the South African players could avoid the customary handshakes during their stay in the country for the upcoming ODI series against India. The number of reported positive Coronavirus cases in India crossed 40 on Monday (March 9th),

Having whitewashed Australia in the three-match ODI series at home on Saturday, Quinton de Kock's men reached India in the wee hours of Monday for their three-match ODI series beginning on March 12th. After losing the T20I series 2-1, the hosts bounced back to inflict a rare series whitewash on the five-time world champion in the 50-over format.

South Africa, who initially announced a 15-man squad, bolstered their batting line-up further by including the 23-year-old opening batsman Janneman Malan whose first-ever international century on his debut series helped them seal the series against Australia.

The South African players as well as the team management travelled to India for the ODI tour only after their medical and security team gave a go-ahead after doing a risk assessment.

After the number of reported positive coronavirus cases in India standing at 43 at the moment, head coach Mark Boucher affirmed that his team will "strictly adhere" to the healthcare protocols.

"With regards to handshakes and type of stuff that’s a concern, so it will probably be fine if we do the same if it comes to that. I think it’s a way to stop anything from happening to our guys"

The former wicket-keeper batsman further added,

"I think it's out of respect for players around you and not to pass on something that you might have. Covid19 is a concern and we had a nice brief last night from medical staff about the virus. We have taken their recommendations and I am sure they have put stuff in places that's going to help us"

Having whitewashed Australia in their last ODI assignment, the visitors will be confident of putting up a strong display in the upcoming series against India. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli's men will be delighted to welcome all-rounder Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Shikhar Dhawan to their squad which looks formidable across all departments despite the absence of Rohit Sharma and Mohammed Shami. The series which begins on March 12th at Dharamsala, will be heading to Lucknow (March 15th) and Kolkata (March 18th) for the remaining fixtures.