It's been almost five years since Australia and South Africa competed in a Test match. The last time the teams competed in a Test series was in South Africa when the hosts won the four-match series comprehensively by a margin of 3-1.

In the last 10 Tests between the two nations, South Africa hold a slight edge, winning six and losing four. The last two series between the two teams have ended in a triumph for South Africa.

South Africa now tour Australia for a three-match Test series. The said Test series is South Africa's first on Australian shores since 2016.

The first Test will be played at the Gabba in Brisbane from 17th December 2022, followed by the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, and then the new year Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground from 4th January 2023.

The South African Test squad for Australia Test series:

Dean Elgar (c), Temba Bavuma, Gerald Coetzee, Theunis de Bruyn, Sarel Eree, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Heinrich Klaasen, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Lizaad Williams, Khaya Zondo.

On that note, here is a detailed analysis of the South African Test squad:

#Strength - A strong, well-balanced bowling attack

Kagiso Rabada will spearhead the South African bowling attack

The South African bowling attack is a balanced one with variety in pace and spin.

Kagiso Rabada had a good series against Australia the last time the two teams met Down Under in a Test match. He picked up 15 wickets in three Tests at an average of 22.40. He is one of the most feared bowlers in Test cricket and has picked up 257 wickets in his Test career. Against Australia, he has a decent track record of 38 Test wickets from 7 Tests at an average of 20.50.

Lungi Ngidi has had an impressive start to his Test career. In 15 Tests, he has picked up 49 wickets at an average of 21.61. He is yet to play a Test match in Australia. However, he played a solitary Test against the Aussies at St. George's in 2018 and picked up five wickets in the said game.

Anrich Nortje too has played 15 Test matches and has 40 wickets to his name. He can unsettle batsmen with his pace and could be an effective weapon for South Africa in the three-match Test series.

Keshav Maharaj has an impressive Test career till date

Keshav Maharaj has experience playing 45 Test matches for Proteas. In these games, he has picked up 154 wickets at an average of 30.61. The spinners have tasted success in Australia in the recent past and Maharaj could create an impact in the Test series.

Marco Jansen is another exciting young prospect who could play a crucial role as an all-rounder in the Test series. He is a left-arm pacer and provided a different dimension to the bowling attack.

# Weakness- Inexperience in the batting department

Dean Elgar will lead the South African Test team

Apart from Dean Elgar and Temba Bavuma, none of the other batsmen in the South African squad have played Test cricket in Australia. The top-order and middle order is relatively inexperienced and have not tasted much success in Test cricket.

Henrich Klaasen has played just one Test in his career. Khaya Zondo has experience playing in only two Test matches. Sarel Erwee has played seven Tests and the likes of Theunis de Bruyn and Kyle Verreynne have played 11 Tests each, averaging 19.45 and 26.93 respectively. Rassie van der Dussen is making a comeback after an injury and has played 17 Tests.

The Proteas will look to bank on the experience of Elgar and Bavuma. The rest of the batting line-up could find it difficult to get going against a strong Australian bowling attack.

# Opportunities- Players to make a mark

Lungi Ngidi will look to impress in his first Test tour of Australia

The likes of Ngidi and Nortje have tasted success in Test cricket in the recent past but are yet to play a Test match in Australia. The fast-bowling duo will look to replicate their performances in Test cricket down under.

Rassie van der Dussen is yet to score a Test century. The Australian pitches are likely to suit his style of batting and will be a vital player for Australia in the middle-order.

The likes of Zondo, Erwee and Verreynne will look to make the most of their opportunities cement their place in the South African red-ball line-up.

# Threat- A strong Australian Test team

Australian Test team

Australia have played exceptional Test cricket since 2020. They are the top-ranked team in Test cricket. In the last 16 Tests, they have won nine, while four have been draws and the remaining have ended in a defeat for the Aussies.

The batting unit seems to be in the reliable hands of David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, and Travis Head. All the aforesaid batters have been in good form in the ongoing Test series against the West Indies.

The Australian bowling attack is an experienced one. The likes of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, and Pat Cummins will make life difficult for the inexperienced South African batting line-up. Nathan Lyon is also an exceptional bowler on Australian pitches.

All in all, both the teams are well-matched as far as the bowing attack is concerned. However, Australia have a more experienced and balanced batting line-up and could hold a slight edge over South Africa going into the three-match Test series.

