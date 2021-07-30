South Africa to tour Sri Lanka for a limited-overs series in September 

South Africa will play a limited-overs series against Sri Lanka comprising of 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is in September. All fixtures will be contested at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, the same venue where Sri Lanka hosted India during their tour.

The series will start with the ODIs on September 2. The next two matches are scheduled to be contested on September 4 and 7.

South Africa to play a white-ball series during September 2021.

Following this, the T20 series will start on September 10. The tour will finish with the third and final T20I on September 14; four days prior to the resumption of IPL 2021. In an official statement, acting CSA CEO Pholeti Moseki wrote:

"We are delighted to have another tour confirmed for the Proteas men's team with the World Cup just around the corner. Playing against quality opposition in the sub-continent is the best way for our team to prepare for this event. We are grateful to Sri Lanka Cricket for accomodating us during this time of the year where schedules are highly condensed."

South Africa last toured Sri Lanka in 2018

Both teams recently concluded white-ball assignments. South Africa overcame West Indies 3-2 away from home while Sri Lanka ended a losing streak by securing a 2-1 series win over India.

The 3-match ODI series is slated to be a part of the ODI Super League. Meanwhile, the T20I series is viewed as preparation for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

It was a set of close limited-overs games the last time the Proteas played in Sri Lanka. South Africa narrowly won the ODI series by a 3-2 margin while Sri Lanka won the lone T20I fixture.

The two-match Test series was a whole different scenario, with the hosts comfortably winning the series 2-0.

Both teams currently have in-form players among their ranks. However, the stand-out performers on the slow surfaces of Sri Lanka are expected to be Wanindu Hasaranga and Tabraiz Shamsi, who have climbed up in the T20 bowling rankings.

