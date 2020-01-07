×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

South Africa Under-19s vs Zimbabwe Under-19s Live Cricket Score: Ball-by-ball scorecard and match updates

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Preview
Published Jan 07, 2020
Jan 07, 2020 IST

Can South Africa U-19s seal their position in the final?
Can South Africa U-19s seal their position in the final?

After registering a five-wicket win over New Zealand U-19s in their last match, hosts South Africa U-19s will have a golden chance of booking their spot in the final of the U-19 Quad Series in South Africa 2020 when they lock horns with Zimbabwe U-19s in the 5th Youth ODI Match of the tournament.

This match will start at 1:00 PM IST (9:30 AM Local Time) at Kingsmead, Durban.

South Africa U-19s had lost their tournament opener against India U-19s. However, Bryce Parson's men bounced back in style against the Kiwis. On the other hand, Zimbabwe U-19s are yet to open their account on the points table having lost their first two matches against New Zealand U-19s and India U-19s, respectively.

Zimbabwe U-19s have a negligible chance of making it to the finals. However, the Dion Myers-led outfit can keep itself in the race by registering a big win in this match. In case Zimbabwe U-19s win this game by a big margin and then India U-19s squash New Zealand U-19s, then the fans can get a final between India U-19s and Zimbabwe U-19s.

The tourists will expect their skipper Myers to lead the side from the front while the cricket universe of Zimbabwe will also hope that the duo of Dylan Grant and Milton Shumba troubles the South African U-19 batsmen with their bowling skills.

South Africa U-19s will rest their hopes on the shoulders of Odirile Modimokoane who had taken a four-wicket haul against New Zealand U-19s. Also, skipper Parson had bowled a magnificent spell of eight overs where he conceded just six runs and recorded five maidens. In the batting department, all eyes will be on the opening batsman, Andre Louw.

Squads

South Africa U19

Andrew Louw, Bryce Parsons(c), Jonathan Bird, Tyrese Karelse, Jack Lees, Khanya Cotani(wk), Tiaan van Vuuren, Achille Cloete, Mondli Khumalo, Odirile Modimokoane, Pheko Moletsane, Merrick Brett, Manje Levert, Luke Beaufort, Gerald Coetzee

Zimbabwe U19

Advertisement

Milton Shumba, Wesley Madhevere, Dion Myers(c), Tadiwanashe Marumani, Luke Oldknow, Dane Schadendorf(wk), Taurayi Tugwete, Ahomed Rameez Ebrahim, Dylan Grant, Privilege Chesa, Tadiwanashe Nyangani, Samuel Ruwisi, Gareth Chirawu, Brandon James, Emmanuel Bawa, Nkosilathi Nungu

Follow the live scorecard here

Under 19 Quad Series in South Africa 2020 South Africa U19 Cricket Zimbabwe U19 Cricket
Advertisement

You may also like

Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Under 19s Quad Series in South Africa 2020
Match 2 | Fri, 03 Jan
INU 264/5 (50.0 ov)
SOU 198/9 (50.0 ov)
India Under 19s won by 66 runs
INU VS SOU live score
Match 1 | Fri, 03 Jan
NZU 204/9 (50.0 ov)
ZIU 202/10 (41.0 ov)
New Zealand Under 19s won by 2 runs
NZU VS ZIU live score
Match 4 | Sun, 05 Jan
NZU 163/10 (48.5 ov)
SOU 167/5 (38.3 ov)
South Africa Under 19s won by 5 wickets
NZU VS SOU live score
Match 3 | Sun, 05 Jan
INU 301/5 (50.0 ov)
ZIU 212/10 (49.5 ov)
India Under 19s won by 89 runs
INU VS ZIU live score
Match 6 | Today, 01:00 PM
India Under 19s
New Zealand Under 19s
INU VS NZU live score
Match 5
ZIU 13/1 (1.3 ov)
SOU
LIVE
South Africa Under 19s won the toss and elected to bowl.
ZIU VS SOU live score
3rd/4th Play-Off | Thu, 09 Jan, 01:00 PM
3rd
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Thu, 09 Jan, 01:00 PM
1st
2nd
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
Sri Lanka in India 2020
New Zealand in Australia 2019/20
Australia in India 2020
India in New Zealand 2020
England in South Africa 2019/20
Ireland in West Indies 2020
Women's Tri-Series in Australia 2020
South Africa Women in New Zealand 2020
Under 19s Quad Series in South Africa 2020
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
South African Domestic Four-Day Competition
Australian Women's Domestic One-Day Competition
Big Bash League
ICC Under 19 World Cup
ICC Under 19 World Cup
India A in New Zealand 2020
South African Domestic One-Day Competition
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us