South Africa Under-19s vs Zimbabwe Under-19s Live Cricket Score: Ball-by-ball scorecard and match updates

South Africa Under-19s vs Zimbabwe Under-19s

Jan 07, 2020

Jan 07, 2020 IST SHARE

Can South Africa U-19s seal their position in the final?

After registering a five-wicket win over New Zealand U-19s in their last match, hosts South Africa U-19s will have a golden chance of booking their spot in the final of the U-19 Quad Series in South Africa 2020 when they lock horns with Zimbabwe U-19s in the 5th Youth ODI Match of the tournament.

This match will start at 1:00 PM IST (9:30 AM Local Time) at Kingsmead, Durban.

South Africa U-19s had lost their tournament opener against India U-19s. However, Bryce Parson's men bounced back in style against the Kiwis. On the other hand, Zimbabwe U-19s are yet to open their account on the points table having lost their first two matches against New Zealand U-19s and India U-19s, respectively.

Zimbabwe U-19s have a negligible chance of making it to the finals. However, the Dion Myers-led outfit can keep itself in the race by registering a big win in this match. In case Zimbabwe U-19s win this game by a big margin and then India U-19s squash New Zealand U-19s, then the fans can get a final between India U-19s and Zimbabwe U-19s.

The tourists will expect their skipper Myers to lead the side from the front while the cricket universe of Zimbabwe will also hope that the duo of Dylan Grant and Milton Shumba troubles the South African U-19 batsmen with their bowling skills.

South Africa U-19s will rest their hopes on the shoulders of Odirile Modimokoane who had taken a four-wicket haul against New Zealand U-19s. Also, skipper Parson had bowled a magnificent spell of eight overs where he conceded just six runs and recorded five maidens. In the batting department, all eyes will be on the opening batsman, Andre Louw.

Squads

South Africa U19

Andrew Louw, Bryce Parsons(c), Jonathan Bird, Tyrese Karelse, Jack Lees, Khanya Cotani(wk), Tiaan van Vuuren, Achille Cloete, Mondli Khumalo, Odirile Modimokoane, Pheko Moletsane, Merrick Brett, Manje Levert, Luke Beaufort, Gerald Coetzee

Zimbabwe U19

Milton Shumba, Wesley Madhevere, Dion Myers(c), Tadiwanashe Marumani, Luke Oldknow, Dane Schadendorf(wk), Taurayi Tugwete, Ahomed Rameez Ebrahim, Dylan Grant, Privilege Chesa, Tadiwanashe Nyangani, Samuel Ruwisi, Gareth Chirawu, Brandon James, Emmanuel Bawa, Nkosilathi Nungu

