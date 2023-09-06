South Africa vs Australia, 1st ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

South Africa and Australia are all set to face each other in the opening match of a five-match ODI series. The Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein will be hosting this clash on Thursday, September 7.

Mitchell Marsh has had a dream run in Australia’s ongoing tour of South Africa. Not only did he plunder runs with the bat in hand, but also made sure of guiding his team through to a 3-0 win in the T20I series.

The Aussies handed debuts to Aaron Hardie, Spencer Johnson, and Tanveer Sangha in the T20Is, and all of them played brilliantly. However, the 50-over format is expected to be a different ballgame altogether.

David Warner is most likely to open the batting with Travis Head. Mitchell Marsh and Marnus Labuschagne are expected to hold the key in the middle order for Australia.

South Africa, on the other hand, would be terribly short on confidence after losing the T20I series 0-3. They will be looking to bounce back strongly and make a statement.

South Africa vs Australia Match Details

Match: South Africa vs Australia, 1st ODI, Australia tour of South Africa 2023

Date and Time: September 7, 2023, 04:30 pm IST

Venue: Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein

South Africa vs Australia Pitch Report

The average score at the venue is 260 from 32 matches played. The venue has also favoured the team batting second and hence, chasing should be the way forward for teams.

South Africa vs Australia Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain for the time being in Bloemfontein. Temperatures will be around the 18-degree Celsius mark.

South Africa vs Australia Probable XIs

South Africa

Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock (wk), Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma (C), David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Sisanda Magala, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

Australia

David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (C), Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa

South Africa vs Australia Match Prediction

Australia will be brimming with confidence after how they performed in the T20I series. They are expected to start the ODIs on a winning note as well.

Prediction: Australia to win the match.

South Africa vs Australia Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Hotstar, Fancode

