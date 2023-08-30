South Africa vs Australia, 1st T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

South Africa and Australia are all set to square off in the first match of the three-match T20I series. Kingsmead in Durban will host the clash on Wednesday, August 30.

Australia, led by their new skipper Mitchell Marsh, have already named their playing XI for the opening match. Aaron Hardie, Matt Short and Spencer Johnson will be making their debuts.

Johnson recently bagged the limelight after bowling 19 dot balls in his 20-ball spell while playing for the Oval Invincibles in the Hundred. Hardie impressed with the Perth Scorchers last year and will be looking to get his international career off to a flying start.

South Africa also have a young squad at their disposal. Dewald Brevis, who has come up the ranks in the last 20 months or so, has been picked in the squad. In Quinton de Kock’s absence, it would not be a surprise if Brevis makes his debut.

Aiden Markram, Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma and Rassie van der Dussen are all expected to play critical roles. Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi and Keshav Maharaj will need to bring forth all their experience in the bowling department.

South Africa vs Australia Match Details

Match: South Africa vs Australia, 1st T20I, Australia tour of South Africa 2023

Date and Time: August 30, 2023, 09:30 pm IST

Venue: Kingsmead, Durban

South Africa vs Australia Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue in Durban has historically been a batter’s paradise. Hence, a high-scoring match could be on the cards.

South Africa vs Australia Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain as of now in Durban. Playing conditions will be pleasant, with temperatures around the 21-degree Celsius mark.

South Africa vs Australia Probable XIs

South Africa

Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (C), Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Tristan Stubbs (wk), Dewald Brevis, Keshav Maharaj, Gerald Coetzee, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi, Sisanda Magala

Australia

Matt Short, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (C), Josh Inglis, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Aaron Hardie, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson

South Africa vs Australia Match Prediction

Australia, no doubt, are in a rebuilding phase, with three players likely to make their debuts. However, having rubbed shoulders with big names around the world, it would not be a surprise if Johnson, Hardie and Short end up playing match-winning roles.

Prediction: Australia to win the match.

South Africa vs Australia Live Streaming Details and Channel List

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

