×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

South Africa vs Australia 2020, 2nd ODI | Preview, predicted XIs, where and when to watch, and live stream details

Vinay Chhabria
ANALYST
Preview
Modified 03 Mar 2020, 17:41 IST

Can Australia bounce back in the 2nd ODI?
Can Australia bounce back in the 2nd ODI?

After losing the first ODI match in Paarl, Australia will look to keep the ODI series alive when they lock horns with South Africa in the second ODI match at the Mangaung Oval. The Aussies were blown away by Heinrich Klaasen in the opening one-dayer as the wicket-keeper batsman registered his maiden ODI century.

Pat Cummins impressed a lot with his bowling performance as the right-arm quick scalped three wickets in his 10 overs spell. Steve Smith led Australia's charge in the second innings with a fine fifty however, Lungi Ngidi's three-wicket haul led South Africa to a 74 run victory.


The second one-day match is expected to be dominated by the spin bowlers because the pitch in Bloemfontein has been tough for batting. The slow surface does not allow the batsmen to play the strokes easily hence, the likes of Tabraiz Shamsi and Keshav Maharaj will make a huge impact in this match.

Besides, the visiting team may look to bring Ashton Agar back into the side as the left-arm spin bowling all-rounder had wreaked havoc in the T20I series. He might replace D'Arcy Short in the team. Captain Aaron Finch will expect his men to play with more responsibility in the second ODI.

Here is all you need to know about this match.

South Africa vs Australia 2nd ODI match details

Venue: Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein

Date: 4 March 2020

Time: 4:30 PM IST

Predicted XIs

South Africa: Pieter Malan, Quinton de Kock (c and wk), Temba Bavuma, Heinrich Klaasen, Kyle Verreynne, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje and Tabraiz Shamsi.

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Adam Zampa

Where to watch the matches in India?

South Africa v Australia 2nd ODI will be telecast LIVE on the Sony Six in India.

Live stream details

The live stream for South Africa vs Australia 2nd ODI will be available on Sonyliv.com.

Published 03 Mar 2020, 17:41 IST
South Africa vs Australia 2020 Australia Cricket Team South Africa Cricket Ashton Agar Heinrich Klaasen
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Australia in South Africa 2020
1st T20I | Fri, 21 Feb
AUS 196/6 (20.0 ov)
RSA 89/10 (14.3 ov)
Australia won by 107 runs
AUS VS RSA live score
2nd T20I | Sun, 23 Feb
RSA 158/4 (20.0 ov)
AUS 146/6 (20.0 ov)
South Africa won by 12 runs
RSA VS AUS live score
3rd T20I | Wed, 26 Feb
AUS 193/5 (20.0 ov)
RSA 96/10 (15.3 ov)
Australia won by 97 runs
AUS VS RSA live score
1st ODI | Sat, 29 Feb
RSA 291/7 (50.0 ov)
AUS 217/10 (45.1 ov)
South Africa won by 74 runs
RSA VS AUS live score
2nd ODI | Tomorrow, 04:30 PM
South Africa
Australia
RSA VS AUS preview
3rd ODI | Sat, 07 Mar, 01:30 PM
South Africa
Australia
RSA VS AUS preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
England Lions in Australia 2020
India in New Zealand 2020
West Indies in Sri Lanka 2020
Women's World Twenty20
Australia in South Africa 2020
Zimbabwe in Bangladesh 2020
Australian Sheffield Shield
Pakistan Super League
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2020
South African Domestic One-Day Competition
South Africa in India 2020
New Zealand in Australia 2019/20
Asia XI v World XI in Bangladesh 2020
England in Sri Lanka 2020
English Domestic Other Matches
Australia Women in South Africa 2020
Australia in New Zealand 2020
Netherlands in Namibia 2020
South African Domestic Four-Day Competition
IPL
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us