South Africa vs Australia 2020, 2nd ODI | Preview, predicted XIs, where and when to watch, and live stream details

Can Australia bounce back in the 2nd ODI?

After losing the first ODI match in Paarl, Australia will look to keep the ODI series alive when they lock horns with South Africa in the second ODI match at the Mangaung Oval. The Aussies were blown away by Heinrich Klaasen in the opening one-dayer as the wicket-keeper batsman registered his maiden ODI century.

Pat Cummins impressed a lot with his bowling performance as the right-arm quick scalped three wickets in his 10 overs spell. Steve Smith led Australia's charge in the second innings with a fine fifty however, Lungi Ngidi's three-wicket haul led South Africa to a 74 run victory.

The second one-day match is expected to be dominated by the spin bowlers because the pitch in Bloemfontein has been tough for batting. The slow surface does not allow the batsmen to play the strokes easily hence, the likes of Tabraiz Shamsi and Keshav Maharaj will make a huge impact in this match.

Besides, the visiting team may look to bring Ashton Agar back into the side as the left-arm spin bowling all-rounder had wreaked havoc in the T20I series. He might replace D'Arcy Short in the team. Captain Aaron Finch will expect his men to play with more responsibility in the second ODI.

Here is all you need to know about this match.

South Africa vs Australia 2nd ODI match details

Venue: Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein

Date: 4 March 2020

Time: 4:30 PM IST

Predicted XIs

South Africa: Pieter Malan, Quinton de Kock (c and wk), Temba Bavuma, Heinrich Klaasen, Kyle Verreynne, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje and Tabraiz Shamsi.

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Adam Zampa

Where to watch the matches in India?

South Africa v Australia 2nd ODI will be telecast LIVE on the Sony Six in India.

Live stream details

The live stream for South Africa vs Australia 2nd ODI will be available on Sonyliv.com.