South Africa vs Australia 2020, 3rd ODI: Preview, predicted XIs, where and when to watch, and live stream details

Can Australia end the tour on a winning note?

After losing the first two ODIs of the three-match series, Australia will fight to avoid a whitewash and take some momentum heading into their limited-overs series versus New Zealand when they meet South Africa in the final match of this tour. The visitors had clinched the T20I series with a 2-1 scoreline, however, the Proteas have dominated them in the 50-over format.

The batting unit of South Africa has brought its A-game to the table as Janneman Malan and Heinrich Klaasen emerged as heroes for the home team in the first two games. Lungi Ngidi has led the bowling attack to perfection while Anrich Nortje backed him up well in the second ODI.

Speaking of Australia's woes in this series, their middle-order has not fired in unison. Captain Aaron Finch scored a fifty in the previous match, however, the duo of Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne lost their wickets cheaply. Even Alex Carey and Ashton Agar couldn't make much of a difference with the bat.

Mitchell Starc is slated to miss this game because he will fly to Australia and watch his wife Alyssa Healy in the Women's T20 World Cup final. So, the Aussies are bound to make at least one change to their playing XI. The left-arm seam bowler had gotten the better of Quinton de Kock multiple times on this tour. Thus, de Kock must've breathed a sigh of relief after getting news of Starc's departure.

Here is all you need to know about this match.

South Africa vs Australia 3rd ODI match details

Venue: Senwes Park, Potchefstroom

Date: 7 March 2020

Time: 1:30 PM IST

Predicted XIs

South Africa: Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock (c and wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen, Kyle Verreynne, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje and Tabraiz Shamsi.

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey (wk), D'Arcy Short, Ashton Agar, Kane Richardson, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Adam Zampa

Where to watch the matches in India?

South Africa v Australia 3rd ODI will be telecast LIVE on the Sony Six in India.

Live stream details

The live stream for South Africa vs Australia 3rd ODI will be available on Sonyliv.com.