South Africa vs Australia 2020: Heinrich Klaasen's century hands Proteas a 1-0 lead

Anuj Nitin Prabhu
ANALYST
Feature
Modified 01 Mar 2020, 15:53 IST

Heinrich Klaasen
Heinrich Klaasen's brilliant century was enough for South Africa to beat Australia by 74 runs

Scorecard:

South Africa: 291-7 (50 overs)

Heinrich Klaasen 123*(114), David Miller 64(70); Pat Cummins 3/45

Australia: 217 all-out (45.1 overs)

Steve Smith 76(94), Marnus Labuschagne 41(51); Lungi Ngidi 3/30

For live cricket scores and commentary, click here.

South Africa took a 1-0 lead in the ODI series against Australia, thanks to a brilliant unbeaten hundred by Heinrich Klaasen. The Protea bowlers also came to the party by bowling out Australia for just 217, completing a 74-run victory.

Chasing 292 runs to win, Australia needed to get off to a good start and take advantage of the field restrictions. But they lost both Aaron Finch and David Warner inside the powerplay, thus putting a huge dent to their hopes of chasing the target down. Steve Smith was then joined by Marnus Labuschagne and the duo kept Australia in the game by adding 84 runs for the third wicket. However, they could not carry on the momentum and despite a well-made 76 from Smith, Australia were bowled out for 217 and fell 74 runs short of South Africa's total.

Earlier, South Africa opted to bat and got off to a worst possible start as they lost opener Janneman Malan on the very first ball. Skipper Quinton de Kock and Temba Bavuma also fell cheaply. However, Kyle Verreynne and Heinrich Klaasen began to rebuild South Africa's innings and added 78 runs for the fourth wicket. After Verreynne departed for 48, Klaasen took charge of the South African innings and smashed a brilliant century (123). David Miller too contributed with a well-made 64 and helped South Africa post 291-7 in their 50 overs.

Klaasen's match-winning century

Heinrich Klaasen came out to bat when South Africa were in a spot of bother at 48-3. He first weathered the storm, absorbing all the pressure from the Australian bowlers, who had their tails up. He laid a strong foundation by building a solid 78-run partnership with Kyle Verreynne. He then began to accelerate his innings when David Miller came to the crease and began to take the attack to the Australians. Klaasen scored 123 off 114 balls in a knock that included seven fours and three sixes. His partnership of 149 with Miller set up South Africa to achieve a huge total.

Smith's fighting 76

Steve Smith tried to keep Australia in the game by playing a valiant knock of 76
Steve Smith tried to keep Australia in the game by playing a valiant knock of 76

To chase down 292, Australia needed a strong start from their openers but could not find it as both the openers Finch and Warner were back in the hut inside 10 overs. It was all down to Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne to build a strong partnership and keep Australia in the game. Labuschagne's wicket put South Africa further ahead but Steve Smith battled his way to 76, which included three boundaries. Smith's wicket though was the final nail in the coffin for Australia.

Heinrich Klaasen's brilliant innings of 123 set up a massive win for South Africa and thus he was adjudged as the Player of the Match. Here were his thoughts after the game:












Great feeling, that's why that celebration came out. Pure emotion for all the hard work done as a youngster. Almost like another comeback after two weeks again. Just sticking to my gameplan and performing for the team. Kyle also played incredibly well on debut. Just had to go deep (after being reduced to 48/3). David let me play my game. He took a lot of pressure off me.
Published 01 Mar 2020, 15:53 IST
Australia Cricket Team South Africa Cricket David Miller Heinrich Klaasen ODI Cricket
