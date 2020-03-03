×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

South Africa vs Australia 2020: 3 Players to watch out for in the 2nd ODI

Vinay Chhabria
ANALYST
Preview
Modified 03 Mar 2020, 22:57 IST

Heinrich Klaasen scored his maiden ODI ton in the first ODI against Australia
Heinrich Klaasen scored his maiden ODI ton in the first ODI against Australia

The second ODI match of the series between South Africa and Australia is scheduled to take place tomorrow in Bloemfontein as the hosts will look to take an unassailable lead in the three-match series. The Proteas crushed the Aussies in the first one-dayer courtesy of some brilliant performances from Heinrich Klaasen and Lungi Ngidi.

However, the fans should not expect a similar encounter at the Mangaung Oval because the track will assist spinners. It will be difficult to play strokes on this wicket, hence, anything above 250 will be a par score. It will be intriguing to see if the visiting side can keep the series alive, given that they had earlier lost a series against India in January.

Here are the three players to keep tabs on during the second one-dayer between South Africa and Australia.

#3 Andile Phehlukwayo

Andile Phehlukwayo could not make much of an impact in the first game
Andile Phehlukwayo could not make much of an impact in the first game

Probably one of the best all-rounders of his nation, Andile Phehlukwayo will be looking to forget the first one-day match against Australia. The pace bowling all-rounder lost his wicket for a duck as Pat Cummins ran him out in the penultimate over of the South African inning.

Later, he could not trouble the top order batsmen of the opposition as he gave away 52 runs in 10 overs whilst picking the wicket of Cummins. Phehlukwayo would try to take advantage of home conditions and put in a better show in Bloemfontein.

#2 Tabraiz Shamsi

Tabraiz Shamsi will enjoy bowling at the Mangaung Oval
Tabraiz Shamsi will enjoy bowling at the Mangaung Oval

As the wicket in Bloemfontein will support the slower bowlers, South Africa's left-arm chinaman bowler, Tabraiz Shamsi, will look to trouble the visiting batsmen with his bowling skills. Shamsi has been in fine form of late having done well in the limited-overs format.

He completed his full quota of 10 overs in the series opener where he conceded 45 runs at an economy rate of 4.50. Besides the impressive economy rate, Shamsi took the key wickets of Alex Carey and D'Arcy Short to turn the match in South Africa's favour. Expect him to play a match-winning role for the Proteas once again.

Advertisement

#1 Mitchell Starc

Mitchell Starc will have the onus of troubling South Africa in the powerplay overs
Mitchell Starc will have the onus of troubling South Africa in the powerplay overs

Australia's left-arm paceman Mitchell Starc had played a major role in his team's T20I series win as he dismissed opposition skipper Quinton de Kock in both the games that his team won. Although this showcased his importance to the team, Starc could not bring his A-game to the table in the first one-day encounter and failed to replicate his T20I heroics.

He gave away 59 runs in 10 overs and his economy rate was higher than all the South African bowlers. Although he dismissed Janneman Malan on the first ball of the match, the Proteas ran away with the match ultimately. Starc will look to improve his performance and fire on all guns at the Mangaung Oval.

Published 03 Mar 2020, 22:57 IST
South Africa vs Australia 2020 Australia Cricket Team South Africa Cricket Mitchell Starc Heinrich Klaasen
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Australia in South Africa 2020
1st T20I | Fri, 21 Feb
AUS 196/6 (20.0 ov)
RSA 89/10 (14.3 ov)
Australia won by 107 runs
AUS VS RSA live score
2nd T20I | Sun, 23 Feb
RSA 158/4 (20.0 ov)
AUS 146/6 (20.0 ov)
South Africa won by 12 runs
RSA VS AUS live score
3rd T20I | Wed, 26 Feb
AUS 193/5 (20.0 ov)
RSA 96/10 (15.3 ov)
Australia won by 97 runs
AUS VS RSA live score
1st ODI | Sat, 29 Feb
RSA 291/7 (50.0 ov)
AUS 217/10 (45.1 ov)
South Africa won by 74 runs
RSA VS AUS live score
2nd ODI | Tomorrow, 04:30 PM
South Africa
Australia
RSA VS AUS preview
3rd ODI | Sat, 07 Mar, 01:30 PM
South Africa
Australia
RSA VS AUS preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
England Lions in Australia 2020
India in New Zealand 2020
West Indies in Sri Lanka 2020
Women's World Twenty20
Australia in South Africa 2020
Zimbabwe in Bangladesh 2020
Australian Sheffield Shield
Pakistan Super League
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2020
South African Domestic One-Day Competition
South Africa in India 2020
New Zealand in Australia 2019/20
Asia XI v World XI in Bangladesh 2020
England in Sri Lanka 2020
English Domestic Other Matches
Australia Women in South Africa 2020
Australia in New Zealand 2020
Netherlands in Namibia 2020
South African Domestic Four-Day Competition
IPL
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us