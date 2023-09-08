South Africa vs Australia, 2nd ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

South Africa and Australia are all set to face off in the second game of their ongoing five-match ODI series. The Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein will be hosting this clash on Saturday, September 9.

After leading the Aussies to a 3-0 victory in the T20I series, Mitchell Marsh carried his form as a skipper in the ODIs as well. On Thursday, September 7, the visitors beat the Proteas by three wickets.

But Australia had to fight hard to secure victory. Their bowlers did an excellent job as South Africa were bowled out for 222 in 49 overs. Barring Temba Bavuma, who scored an unbeaten 114 off 142 balls, none of the home team’s batters could step up.

Josh Hazlewood was the pick of the bowlers as he got three crucial wickets of David Miller, Marco Jansen, and Lungi Ngidi.

Australia found themselves in all sorts of trouble in their run-chase after being reduced to 225 in 40.2 overs. But Marnus Labuschagne and Ashton Agar put on an unbeaten partnership of 112 runs to take the Aussies past the finish line. Labuschagne stayed not out on 80 off 93 balls with eight fours.

South Africa vs Australia Match Details

Match: South Africa vs Australia, 2nd ODI, Australia tour of South Africa 2023

Date and Time: September 9, 2023, 04:30 pm IST

Venue: Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein

South Africa vs Australia Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue in Bloemfontein was an effective one for the bowlers. But batters can also score runs as shown by Bavuma and Labuschagne. Teams should opt to field first after winning the toss.

South Africa vs Australia Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain for the time being in Bloemfontein. Temperatures will be around the 29-degree Celsius mark.

South Africa vs Australia Probable XIs

South Africa

Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock (wk), Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma (C), David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Sisanda Magala, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

Australia

David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (C), Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa

South Africa vs Australia Match Prediction

Australia will go into the match as the heavy favorites. Having won all four of their matches on the tour, the visitors will be pretty high on confidence.

Prediction: Australia to win the match.

South Africa vs Australia Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Hotstar, Fancode

