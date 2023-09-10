South Africa vs Australia, 3rd ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

South Africa and Australia are all set to face off in the third game of their ongoing five-match ODI series. The Senwes Park in Potchefstroom will be hosting this clash on Tuesday, September 12.

The Aussies, led by Mitchell Marsh, took a 2-0 lead in the series on Saturday. After snatching victory from the jaws of defeat in the first game, the visiting team raced to a thunderous 123-win in the second match at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein.

Marnus Labuschagne carried on from where he left off in the first game. The right-handed batter became the Player of the Match after he scored 124 runs off 99 balls with the help of 19 fours and one six.

David Warner also notched up a hundred and completed 6000 ODI runs as an opener. On the back of their knocks, Australia racked up a huge score of 392 for the loss of six wickets on the board.

Later, the Aussies bowled the Proteas out for 269 in 41.5 overs. Adam Zampa was stupendous as he picked up four wickets. Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, and Aaron Hardie got two wickets apiece. The hosts have a lot of thinking to do before going to their must-win game.

South Africa vs Australia Match Details

Match: South Africa vs Australia, 3rd ODI, Australia tour of South Africa 2023

Date and Time: September 12, 2023, 04:30 pm IST

Venue: Senwes Park, Potchefstroom

South Africa vs Australia Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue in Potchefstroom is expected to be a sporting one for the game of cricket. Teams should opt to field first after winning the toss.

South Africa vs Australia Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain for the time being in Potchefstroom. Temperatures will be around 28 degrees Celsius.

South Africa vs Australia Probable XIs

South Africa

Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock (wk), Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma (C), David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Sisanda Magala, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

Australia

David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (C), Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey (wk), Tim David, Sean Abbott, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa

South Africa vs Australia Match Prediction

Australia have been stupendous thus far in the entire tour while South Africa have looked clueless. The visitors will go into the match as favourites. `

Prediction: Australia to win the match.

South Africa vs Australia Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Hotstar, Fancode

