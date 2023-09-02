South Africa vs Australia, 3rd T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

South Africa and Australia are all set to lock horns in the third and final match of the three-match T20I series. Kingsmead in Durban will host the clash on Sunday, September 3.

The Aussies, led by Mitchell Marsh, have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. The vising team has been clinical thus far and they will be looking to finish with another clinical performance.

On Friday, Australia beat the Proteas by eight wickets. Mitchell Marsh, who scored an unbeaten 92 in the opening match of the series, followed it up with another knock of substance in the second match.

Marsh scored 79 runs off 38 balls with eight fours and six sixes. On the back of his knock, the visitors chased down a target of 165 with 31 balls to spare. Sean Abbott and Nathan Ellis picked up three wickets apiece.

South Africa’s batting faltered badly in the series opener and it failed to do any better in the second match. Their bowlers have been taken to the cleaners as well. It remains to be seen if they can stage a comeback.

South Africa vs Australia: Match Details

Match: South Africa vs Australia, 3rd T20I, Australia tour of South Africa 2023

Date and Time: September 3, 2023, 09:30 pm IST

Venue: Kingsmead, Durban

South Africa vs Australia: Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue in Durban has been an excellent one for the batters. Teams should opt to field first after winning the toss.

South Africa vs Australia: Weather Forecast

There is around 30 to 50 percent chance of rain throughout the duration of the match. Temperatures will be around the 18-degree Celsius mark.

South Africa vs Australia: Probable XIs

South Africa

Temba Bavuma, Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram (c), Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs (wk), Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Lungi Ngidi, Lizaad Williams, Tabraiz Shamsi

Australia

Matthew Short, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (c), Josh Inglis (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Aaron Hardie, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Tanveer Sangha/Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson

South Africa vs Australia: Match Prediction

Australia have outplayed their opponents thus far in the series. Given the form they are in, it would not be a surprise if they win the final match.

Prediction: Australia to win the final match of the series.

South Africa vs Australia: Live Streaming Details and Channel List

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Fancode, Hotstar

