South Africa vs Australia ODI Series 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

The highly anticipated ODI series between South Africa and Australia is slated to commence on Thursday, September 7, and will conclude on September 17. This five-match series holds immense significance as both teams aim to fine-tune their lineups ahead of the impending ODI World Cup in 2023.
The series will take place at four distinct venues, with the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein hosting the initial two matches. Subsequently, the action will shift to Senwes Park in Potchefstroom, SuperSport Park in Centurion, and The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.
Australia comes into this series riding high, having clinched the previous T20I series in emphatic fashion, whitewashing the hosts with a commanding 3-0 scoreline.
The standout performances for the Aussies included Sean Abbott emerging as the leading wicket-taker and Mitchell Marsh topping the runs leaderboard. In contrast, South Africa had a lacklustre showing in the T20Is, with Reeza Hendricks being the standout batsman. Debutant Tanveer Sangha shone among the bowlers.
As the upcoming ODI series beckons, both Australia and South Africa would be looking to get their final combinations for the upcoming World Cup 2023 right.
South Africa vs Australia head-to-head in ODI
In the ODI cricket rivalry between South Africa (SA) and Australia (AUS), a total of 103 matches have been played. South Africa has emerged victorious in 51 of these encounters, while Australia has claimed victory in 48 encounters.
Remarkably, the two teams have been evenly matched, resulting in three tied matches. This head-to-head record underscores the fierce and competitive nature of their ODI contests, with both sides consistently displaying their cricketing prowess over the years.
South Africa vs Australia ODI Series 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)
Thursday, September 07
1st ODI - South Africa vs Australia, Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein, 04:30 PM
Saturday, September 09
2nd ODI - South Africa vs Australia, Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein, 04:30 PM
Tuesday, September 12
3rd ODI - South Africa vs Australia, Senwes Park, Potchefstroom, 04:30 PM
Friday, September 15
4th ODI - South Africa vs Australia, SuperSport Park, Centurion, 04:30 PM
Sunday, September 17
5th ODI - South Africa vs Australia, The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg, 01:30 PM
South Africa vs Australia ODI Series 2023: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details
India
Live telecast: Star Sports
Live streaming: Hotstar, FanCode App
South Africa
Live telecast: SuperSport
Live streaming: Webcric
United States of America
Live telecast: Willow TV
United Kingdom
Live telecast: BT Sport
Australia & New Zealand
Live streaming: Sky Sports
South Africa vs Australia ODI Series 2023: Full Squads
South Africa
Temba Bavuma (c), Dewald Brevis, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock (wk), Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Sisanda Magala, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs (wk), Rassie van der Dussen
Australia
Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa
