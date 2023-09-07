South Africa vs Australia ODI Series 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

The highly anticipated ODI series between South Africa and Australia is slated to commence on Thursday, September 7, and will conclude on September 17. This five-match series holds immense significance as both teams aim to fine-tune their lineups ahead of the impending ODI World Cup in 2023.

The series will take place at four distinct venues, with the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein hosting the initial two matches. Subsequently, the action will shift to Senwes Park in Potchefstroom, SuperSport Park in Centurion, and The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.

Australia comes into this series riding high, having clinched the previous T20I series in emphatic fashion, whitewashing the hosts with a commanding 3-0 scoreline.

The standout performances for the Aussies included Sean Abbott emerging as the leading wicket-taker and Mitchell Marsh topping the runs leaderboard. In contrast, South Africa had a lacklustre showing in the T20Is, with Reeza Hendricks being the standout batsman. Debutant Tanveer Sangha shone among the bowlers.

As the upcoming ODI series beckons, both Australia and South Africa would be looking to get their final combinations for the upcoming World Cup 2023 right.

South Africa vs Australia head-to-head in ODI

In the ODI cricket rivalry between South Africa (SA) and Australia (AUS), a total of 103 matches have been played. South Africa has emerged victorious in 51 of these encounters, while Australia has claimed victory in 48 encounters.

Remarkably, the two teams have been evenly matched, resulting in three tied matches. This head-to-head record underscores the fierce and competitive nature of their ODI contests, with both sides consistently displaying their cricketing prowess over the years.

South Africa vs Australia ODI Series 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Thursday, September 07

1st ODI - South Africa vs Australia, Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein, 04:30 PM

Saturday, September 09

2nd ODI - South Africa vs Australia, Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein, 04:30 PM

Tuesday, September 12

3rd ODI - South Africa vs Australia, Senwes Park, Potchefstroom, 04:30 PM

Friday, September 15

4th ODI - South Africa vs Australia, SuperSport Park, Centurion, 04:30 PM

Sunday, September 17

5th ODI - South Africa vs Australia, The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg, 01:30 PM

South Africa vs Australia ODI Series 2023: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

India

Live telecast: Star Sports

Live streaming: Hotstar, FanCode App

South Africa

Live telecast: SuperSport

Live streaming: Webcric

United States of America

Live telecast: Willow TV

United Kingdom

Live telecast: BT Sport

Australia & New Zealand

Live streaming: Sky Sports

South Africa vs Australia ODI Series 2023: Full Squads

South Africa

Temba Bavuma (c), Dewald Brevis, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock (wk), Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Sisanda Magala, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs (wk), Rassie van der Dussen

Australia

Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa