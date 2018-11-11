South Africa vs Australia 2018: Key takeaways for both teams from the series

Finch seems to be the right man to lead

It is true that in cricket if two teams play, one loses and the other wins. But at the same time if we keep the context in mind, Australia, although disappointed, won't be too upset with the outcome because contrary to popular belief they fought tooth and nail in the series and it was pretty close between the two sides.

South Africa, on their part, would be pretty happy with how the series unfolded. They stole the crucial moments and there were many boxes which they were able to tick. Let's have a look.

Australia

The common consensus right now is that the team needs intent and time to put the pieces in place and that is exactly where they took the necessary steps. They're putting things together and for now, Finch seems to be the right man to lead them forward.

Marsh has scored runs, Stoinis was in many ways the star of the series for Australia. Carey as keeper and batsman seems to be a good fit. Starc, Hazlewood, and Cummins are all still a bit rusty but getting there.

Chris Lynn at the top could be the answer to many problems for Australia

But in many ways what could turn out to be their best move of the season was sending Lynn to open. This batsman could prove to be their biggest asset and their X-factor if he gets going and opening the innings is the best time for him to express himself. Australia have taken a giant step in the right direction and all they need is some more games under their belt to fix a few things and gain momentum.

South Africa

The series answered a few important questions

A far more settled team in South Africa were always the favorites to win the series but even they had a lot of headaches heading into the contest. The top order is still not firing for them and the team is hampered heavily by De Kock's decline in form and Amla's absence. Markram still needs more time in the middle but in Du Plessis and Miller they have found a good no.4 and no.5. To add to this, their bowling has fired on all cylinders and has looked really formidable.

He was rapid, he was accurate, he was Steyn

The biggest positive though has to be the return of Dale Steyn. He looks fit, fast and pretty effective. He bowled with good pace and accuracy throughout the series and that has to be a huge positive for South Africa. With Miller scoring runs South Africa were able to tick another box for their middle order but they are still massively hampered by the absence of Duminy and the retirement of De Villiers.

Still, they have set the wheels in motion and some questions regarding the team have been answered. Now, only a few remain.