South Africa vs Australia T20I Series 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

The three-match T20I series between South Africa and Australia is all set to take place at the Kingsmead Cricket Ground in Durban starting on August 30. All three games will be played at the same venue. The T20 series will conclude on Sunday, September 3rd.

South Africa have looked scratchy in their recent T20I fixtures and haven’t been at their fluent best. Earlier this year, the Proteas went down to an average-looking West Indian side in their backyard by a margin of 2-1. It was their bowling department that massively underperformed which led to their outdoing in that series.

South Africa has only been able to win just one game in their last 5 games. The other two defeats came against Pakistan and Netherlands in the T20 World Cup. The hosts certainly have a point to prove and will need to work hard to better their recent track record in T20I cricket.

Australia on the other hand, have not played any bilateral T20I series for quite some time. The last time the kangaroos were in action was in the 2022 T20 World Cup down under. They registered three victories against Ireland, Afghanistan, and Sri Lanka in their last five T20Is.

Aussies' only defeat in the last five fixtures came against the Black Caps in the T20 World Cup by a whopping 89 runs. Despite their reasonable track record in the last five games, Australia crashed out of the T20 World Cup in dismal fashion. The visitors will be looking to regroup ahead of the series and get themselves back on the winning track against a vulnerable South African side.

South Africa vs Australia Head to Head in T20I:

In the past several years, Australia and South Africa have clashed on 22 occasions in T20I. Out of the 22 matches, Australia has won more T20 games and enjoy a dominating 14-8 win record against South Africa. Even on South African soil, the Men in Yellow have triumphed over the Proteas thrashing them by a margin of 6-1.

South Africa vs Australia T20I Series 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Wednesday, August 30

1st T20I - South Africa vs Australia, Kingsmead, Durban, 09:30 PM

Friday, September 1

2nd T20I - South Africa vs Australia, Kingsmead, Durban, 09:30 PM

Sunday, September 3

3rd T20I - South Africa vs Australia, Kingsmead, Durban, 05:30 PM

South Africa vs Australia T20I Series 2023: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

For Indian viewers, the T20I matches between South Africa and Australia will be televised on the Start Sports channel. Alternatively, the live streaming of the entire series will be available on the Fancode app.

South Africa

Live telecast: SuperSport

Live streaming: Webcric

United States of America

Live telecast: Willow TV

United Kingdom

Live telecast: BT Sport

Australia & New Zealand

Live streaming: Sky Sports

South Africa vs Australia T20I Series 2023: Full Squads

South Africa

Aiden Markram (C), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, Matthew Breetzkev(Wk), Marco Jansen, Sisanda Magala, Bjorn Fortuin, Donovan Ferreira, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Gerald Coetzee, Lizard Williams.

Australia

Mitchell Marsh (C), Travis Head, Steve Smith, Josh Inglis (Wk), Aaron Hardie, Sean Abbott, Tim David, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Nathan Ellis, Spencer Johnson, Jason Behrendorff, Matt Short, Adam Zampa.