England vs South Africa 2017: 3rd Test Day 2, 5 talking points

England made use of the new ball and some overcast skies to dismantle South Africa on Day 2 at The Oval.

@imRohit_SN by rohit sankar Top 5 / Top 10 28 Jul 2017, 23:42 IST

Toby Roland-Jones basks in all his glory after a sensational opening spell on debut

Ben Stokes' scintillating hundred, Morne Morkel's vicious spell and everything else took a backseat as Middlesex all-rounder, Toby Roland-Jones, set The Oval alight on debut with a rip roaring opening spell that accounted for the top four South African batsmen.

Such was the manner in which Roland-Jones went about his task that it was hard to believe that England had kept him away from the playing XI for over a year despite him being available for selection.

Roland-Jones' spell and Anderson's consistent lines pegged back South Africa, sending back half their side with the score on 47. Morris hung around for 29 balls to score two runs, but gifted a return catch to Anderson soon after.

Temba Bavuma and Kagiso Rabada resisted a wee bit but South Africa were well behind in the game by then.

Brief Scores: England 353 (Stokes 112, Cook 88, Morkel 3/70). South Africa 126/8 (Bavuma 34*, Roland-Jones 4/39)

Have a look at the talking points of the day.

#5 Alastair Cook falls 12 short of hundred

Alastair Cook combined grit and mental strength to rack up 88

Not once during his 200 ball stay at the crease did Alastair Cook look completely in control of proceedings. He was struck on the pads several times, edged balls just short of the slips and misjudged defensive pokes against Morkel, Rabada and Philander. Yet, he had 88 to his name; 88 vital runs for England who had struggled to hold their innings together against the penetrating Proteas pacers.

Cook was fidgety on day 2, nudging, poking and playing with soft hands in the company of Ben Stokes. On 88, Morne Morkel delivered a cracker of a delivery to send him back. After bowling several short ones, Morkel landed one full and thumped him flush on the pads. The umpire took some time to raise his finger and even a review did not save Cook. This was the southpaw's tenth dismissal at the hands of Morkel, the most he has been dismissed by any bowler.