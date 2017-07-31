England vs South Africa 2017: 3rd Test, 5 talking points

England raced to a 2-1 series lead on day 5.

@imRohit_SN by rohit sankar Top 5 / Top 10 31 Jul 2017, 19:49 IST

Moeen Ali took the first hat-trick by an England spinner since 1938-39

England were made to leather hunt by a defiant Dean Elgar but lost Bavuma and Philander off consecutive balls to Toby Roland-Jones before Moeen Ali finished things off with a hat-trick, the first by an England spinner since 1938-39 when Tom Goddard took a hat-trick, yet again against South Africa.

South Africa had little hope going into day 5 but with Elgar and Bavuma almost playing through a session, the hopes were raised. All of that closed out in two balls, when both Bavuma and Philander departed to Roland-Jones. Morris hung around long enough for Elgar to notch up his eighth Test ton, but he departed at the stroke of tea to Ali before the final melodrama unfolded post tea.

Brief Scores: England 353 (Stokes 112, Cook 88) & 313/8 decl (Bairstow 63, Maharaj 3/50) beat South Africa 175 (Bavuma 52, Roland-Jones 5/57) & 252 (Elgar 136, Ali 4/45)

Here are the talking points from the Test match.

#5 Philander's stomach bug upsets South Africa

Proteas missed his deadly consistency as he was hospitalised due to a stomach bug

This South African bowling attack has been heavily reliant on Vernon Philander's accuracy and scrooge lines. But when Philander walked off with a stomach bug it upset South Africa's plans to exploit the overhead skies. England survived and battled and even though they weren't cruising, they had done enough to eke out an advantage in a difficult track.

Extra cover: England be prepared, the Ashes is coming

Philander's absence was evident as the other South African pacers failed to contain the run flow and in spite of grabbing wickets at frequent intervals, there was little control the Proteas could exert over the proceedings. They particularly missed Big Vern when Ben Stokes went berserk in the first innings.