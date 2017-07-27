England vs South Africa 2017, 3rd Test: Day 1, 5 talking points

A rain-hit day saw South Africa put England in a spot of bother although Cook remained unbeaten on 82.

@imRohit_SN by rohit sankar Top 5 / Top 10 27 Jul 2017, 23:06 IST

Joe Root won the toss and opted to bat on a lush green Oval

England found the going tough after winning the toss and opting to bat first as Vernon Philander and co, aided by cloud cover and a light breeze, struck at regular intervals. Rain interrupted South Africa's progress into England's lower middle order as the hosts finished day 1, which saw just 59 overs being bowled, on 171/4.

Alastair Cook was England's saviour, remaining unbeaten on 82, while Vernon Philander was South Africa's, returning from a stomach bug incident that he suffered midday to get rid of Joe Root. He had earlier accounted for Keaton Jennings as well, whose miserable run in the series continues with a nine-ball duck.

Rabada, returning from suspension, looked a tad rusty in the beginning but set aside all such notions with a rip-roaring yorker to send back Dawid Malan. Tom Westley, one of the other three debutants in the match for England, looked solid and composed until Chris Morris generated beautiful late swing to send him back to the pavilion.

Brief Scores: England 171/4 (Cook 82*, Philander 2/17)

Here are the talking points of the first day of Oval's 100th Test match.

#5 Tom Westley resists as England field two more debutants

Tom Westley looked assured and right in his stay at the crease

England had declared emergency the moment 340 runs separated them from South Africa at Trent Bridge and this prompted the ushering in of Dawid Malan, Tom Westley and Toby Roland-Jones. That all three of them were handed debuts reveals that England have taken this emergency quite seriously. Why else would they field a debutant at no.3? With a First-class average of 38, Westley did not inspire much confidence in terms of numbers.

That said, he showed little nerves as he stood tall at the crease and countered Morkel and Rabada with a straight bat. Philander had suffered a stomach bug and did not get a full throttle go at him also favoured him. But in his stay at the crease, Westley inspired much more confidence in his technique than Gary Ballance.

He was assured outside the off-stump and looked content to let go anything outside the fourth stump line. When Morkel strayed on to his pads, Westley was quick to dispatch him for four, a sign that he had settled on his debut. He was, however, undone on 25 by a peach from Chris Morris.