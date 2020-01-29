South Africa vs England 2019-20: Jofra Archer ruled out of the T20I series due to elbow injury

England pacer Jofra Archer has been ruled out of England's three-match T20I series against South Africa to be held in February next month. The 24-year-old suffered soreness in his right elbow during the first Test leg and was ruled out for the remainder of the series, which the visitors won by the margin of 3-1.

Archer will be replaced by Lancashire's Saqib Mahmood, who has been also included in England's ODI squad against the Proteas. Mahmood will remain in South Africa after the three-match ODI series, which is set to begin from the 4th of February.

📰 @JofraArcher has been ruled out of the IT20 series against South Africa. Get well soon, Jofra! #SAvENG — England Cricket (@englandcricket) January 29, 2020

Archer claimed one wicket in the first innings before taking a five-for in the second in the opening Test at Centurion. He was slated to play the fourth and final Test at Johannesburg but reported reoccurrence of the pain before the toss, which led the England management to withdraw him from the playing XI. The right-arm pacer has reportedly flown back to England to focus on his fitness.

On the other hand, Mahmood made his T20I debut for England against New Zealand back in November 2019, when Archer was rested. The fast-medium pacer took three wickets in the three T20Is he played then.

The three T20Is between England and South Africa will commence from February 12th in East London. The action will then shift to Durban on February 14th before concluding at Centurion on February 16th.