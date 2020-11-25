South Africa vs England Prediction: Who will win the first T20?

Two of the world's most talented teams in the shortest format of the game face off in the Rainbow Nation, with South Africa hosting England in a limited overs tour. The series begins with the first T20 on Friday, and chances are that it could provide the day's best entertainment, despite Australia and India also facing off on the same day.

With Jofra Archer and Mark Wood on one side, and Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje on the other, we will see a searing pace battle which the batsmen certainly won't fancy facing.

Despite their busy schedule, England have taken a full-strength squad to South Africa. The warm-up matches have shown that the English players are ready and raring to go.

The Proteas haven't played competitive cricket since March, with only a few of their players involved in the recently concluded IPL 2020. England had a number of players in the IPL as well, and have already played the West Indies, Ireland, Pakistan, and Australia since international cricket resumed following the COVID-19 enforced lockdown. They will certainly have the edge going into the series as a result.

South Africa captain Quinton de Kock helped the Mumbai Indians win the IPL 2020, and he will now be aiming to lead his country to victory against arguably the best team in the shortest format of the game. The Proteas have a quality bowling attack, but there are quite a few question marks about their batting line-up, especially due to a lack of experience in the side.

England, on the other hand, are absolutely loaded with quality. The team selectors will have a fair few selection headaches going into the series. The 2019 World Cup winners have world-class players in every department. The fact that Joe Root cannot get a game in T20 cricket is telling. Their main questions are the position at which Jos Buttler will bat and who will open the innings with so many options to choose from.

England go into the series as heavy favourites, having beaten South Africa in the T20 series when the two teams met earlier this year. England also won the Test series, while the ODI leg finished 1-1.

England T20 Practice Match

South Africa vs England Match Prediction

Advertisement

The first T20 will be a cracking contest with both teams looking to set the tone going into the series. Led by the 'Most Valuable Player' of IPL 2020, Jofra Archer, England are certainly big favourites. The onus will be on South Africa to find ways to stop the opposition's world-class players.

South Africa's recent lack of cricket and the team's inexperience will also add to England's advantage. Expect Eoin Morgan's side to come out on top, at least in the first T20I of the series.

Prediction: England to win