South Africa vs India 1st ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

South Africa are set to host India in a three-match ODI series starting on Wednesday,19th January. Boland Park will host the first two games.

South Africa are fifth in the ICC ODI team rankings. The hosts are fresh from their Test series victory over India, and will hope to replicate a similar performance in the white-ball series.

The likes of Rassie Van Der Dusen, Marco Jansen, Temba Bavuma and Kagiso Rabada will look to continue their good performances in the ODIs. While India have had the wood over the hosts in their last five face-offs, the two teams will start afresh on Wednesday.

India are fourth in the ICC ODI rankings. The visitors will be led by KL Rahul in the absence of newly appointed white-ball captain Rohit Sharma. India will look to provide an emphatic response after their Test series loss.

While taking on a pace-heavy South African team away from home won’t be easy, India have proven their prowess in challenging conditions. With the responsibility of leading the side taken off his shoulders, Virat Kohli, the run machine, will hope to start afresh.

South Africa vs India, 1st ODI Match Details

Match: South Africa vs India, 1st of 3 ODIs.

Date: 19th January 2022.

Time: 2:00 PM IST.

Venue: Boland Park, Paarl.

South Africa vs India, 1st ODI Pitch Report

The pitch at Boland Park is a good surface. The track is expected to be batting-friendly, but should have something in it for bowlers. Pacers will need to exploit the initial passage of play when the ball swings and seams off the surface.

Batters should look to accelerate after a watchful start. The surface is expected to stay the same throughout the game. The team that wins the toss could look to bat first, and put up a formidable score.

South Africa vs India, 1st ODI Weather Report

Sunny skies are expected to greet both teams at the venue on matchday. The temperature is expected to range between 17 and 33 degrees Celsius. No rain is expected throughout the day, so a full game should ensue.

South Africa vs India, 1st ODI Probable XIs

South Africa

South Africa were absolutely clinical in the recently concluded Test series, and will be high on confidence. They will hope to produce something similar in the ODI series too.

Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Quinton de Kock and Rassie Van Der Dusen will be the ones to watch out for with the bat. Meanwhile, India’s history with leg-spinners makes Tabraiz Shamsi a potential threat.

Probable XI

Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Quinton de Kock (wk), Dwaine Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi.

India

India will be aware of the threat South African possess. Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli and Rishab Pant will be the ones to watch out for with the bat. Jasprit Bumrah, Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal should lead the bowling attack.

Probable XI

Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishab Pant (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.

South Africa vs India, 1st ODI Match Prediction

South Africa have a balanced roster, bat deep, and are a tough team to beat at home. However, India, with their blend of youth and experience, appear to be the team to beat in this game. Nevertheless, the visitors would be wary of South Africa’s bowling threat, particularly in home conditions.

South Africa vs India, 1st ODI TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: Star Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Hotstar.

