Indian batter Cheteshwar Pujara is confident that team India will "put up a good show" in South Africa 

Experienced Indian batter Cheteshwar Pujara has expressed his faith and confidence in the Indian team, who will lock horns against South Africa three days from now. The 33-year old believes that with the right preparations, India can emerge victorious in the upcoming away Test series against the Proteas.

Having not won a single Test series in South Africa previously, India will be eager to break their unwanted hoodoo. The Virat Kohli-led side lost 2-1 when they last visited Africa in 2017/18.

A few days prior to the three-match Test series, Indian top-order batter Pujara had an interaction with bcci.tv, the website of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

During the interaction, the veteran revealed that a much more 'balanced' Indian batting line-up is capable enough to take on the fiery South African pacers. In the video, Pujara said:

"India has a much more balanced batting line-up. So I feel that we'll be able to tackle that (South African pacers with seam movement and bounce) And with our preparations, I am confident that we'll put up a good show."

With experienced opener Rohit Sharma ruled out of the tour due to a hamstring injury, India named KL Rahul as Kohli's deputy for the Test series against South Africa.

"South Africa have one of the best bowling lineups and facing them will be a challenge" - Cheteshwar Pujara

India Tour to South Africa: South Africa Training Session

Pujara, who has 97 international caps to his name, was mindful that South Africa, on home soil would pose a difficult challenge to the Indian batters.

However, the Dean Elgar-led side were dealt a massive blow when they lost the services of one of their premier pacer in Anrich Nortje for the upcoming series due to a 'persistence injury'.

While revisiting his previous tours of the country, the Gujrat-born cricketer mentioned that he was aware of what is expected from him. During the interaction, Pujara said:

"Most of the team play well in their home conditions. So it's the same with the South African team. They have one of the best bowling lineups and facing them has always been challenging. When I first came here, both Dale Steyn and Morne Morkel were at their peak. I visited again in 2013 and 2017. So I understand what is expected."

Meanwhile, Pujara has been struggling for form with the bat in recent times. The 33-year-old last scored a century in 2019 and will be keen to recover his form in South Africa.

The first Test encounter will be played at SuperSport Park in Centurion on December 26. The match will begin at 1:30 p.m IST.

