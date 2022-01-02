South Africa vs India, 2nd Test: Preview, Predicted XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The second game of the three-match Test series between South Africa and India will be played at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg from January 3. India lead the series by a 1-0 margin and will be looking to wrap things up in the second Test.

We witnessed an intense battle between bat and ball in the first Test at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. India batted first and posted 327 on the board, thanks to a brilliant century from KL Rahul. He was well-supported by Mayank Agarwal and Ajinkya Rahane. Lungi Ngidi starred with the ball for the hosts, picking up six wickets.

The Proteas were bundled out on 197, courtesy of a fifer from Mohammad Shami. With a handy lead of 130, India came out to bat but were knocked over on 174. The Proteas faltered in the chase as their batters failed to adapt to the conditions and they were cleaned up on 191, falling short by 113 runs.

Temba Bavuma was their lone fighter in both the innings. The Indian pacers wreaked havoc to help their side get an early lead in the series.

The second Test provides a great opportunity for Kohli’s men to continue their dominance in away Tests. South Africa will be without the services of Quinton de Kock and that further complicates matters for them. They need to be at their absolute best to keep the series alive.

South Africa vs India Match Details:

Match: South Africa vs India, 2nd Test, South Africa vs India Test Series

Date and Time: January 3rd 2021, Monday, 01:30 PM IST

Venue: Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

South Africa vs India Pitch Report

The pitch at the Wanderers is a lively one. The bowlers will get some extra bounce off the surface and the pacers will continue to play a major role. The batters need to be on their toes on this surface.

South Africa vs India Weather Forecast

The temperature in Johannesburg is expected to range between 14 and 26 degrees Celsius on the opening day of the Test. There is rain predicted over the next five days and we might witness rain-interruptions during the course of the match.

South Africa vs India Probable XIs

South Africa

The bowlers did a fine job in both the innings of the first Test and will be hoping to keep performing in the same way. The batters disappointed in the first Test and will look to step up in the upcoming fixture.

Probable XI

Dean Elgar (c), Aiden Markram, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Duanne Olivier, Keshav Maharaj

India

KL Rahul was sensational with the bat, scoring a century in the first innings. Pacers Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Siraj led the charge with the ball as they helped their side knock over the hosts in both the innings.

Probable XI

Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammad Shami, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah

South Africa vs India Match Prediction

India were brilliant in the first Test of the series to win the game despite a full day being washed out due to rain. Virat will be looking to keep leading in the same way, whereas the Proteas need to be at their absolute best to level the series.

India have a good balance to their side and it won’t be a surprise if they get to seal the series with a game to go.

Prediction: India to win this encounter.

South Africa vs India live telecast details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ HotStar

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava

