South Africa vs India 3rd ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

South Africa will lock horns with India in the third ODI at Newlands in Cape Town, on January 23rd.

South Africa head into this encounter on the back of victories in both ODI fixtures played so far. The Temba Bavuma-led side have hit the ground running and this has seen their side back up the Test series win with an ODI series triumph. Rassie van der Dussen and Temba Bavuma have been absolutely fantastic with the bat in hand.

The visitors will look to salvage a victory in the final ODI of a tour that has been disappointing to say the least. Jasprit Bumrah was the only positive with the ball in hand. Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin have been consistent with their lines and lengths but wickets have evaded them.

Middle-order woes continue for India. Shikhar Dhawan at the top of the order and Shardul Thakur in the lower order have been consistent with the bat.

In the second ODI, having won the toss, India elected to bat first. They registered a formidable 287-run total, courtesy of a 71-ball 85 from the bat of Rishabh Pant. Cameos from the bat of KL Rahul (79-ball 55) and Shardul Thakur (38-ball 40) were crucial for the visitors.

Tabraiz Shamsi was the top wicket-taker for the hosts with figures of 2/57. Sisanda Magala, Andile Phelukwayo, Aiden Markram and Keshav Maharaj each accounted for one wicket.

Defending a steep total, the Indian bowlers were unable to slow down the South African scoring-rate. A 132-run opening partnership gave the hosts a dream start.

Quinton de Kock (66-ball 78) and Janneman Malan (108-ball 91) were the top-scorers for the Proteas. Jasprit Bumrah and Yuzvendra Chahal were economical and claimed a wicket each. Contributions from Bavuma, Markram and Van Der Dussen helped the Proteas register a comprehensive seven-wicket victory.

South Africa vs India, 3rd ODI Match Details

Match: South Africa vs India, 3rd of three ODIs.

Date: 23rd January 2022.

Time: 2:00 PM IST.

Venue: Newlands, Cape Town.

South Africa vs India, 3rd ODI Pitch Report

Newlands has a good cricketing surface. It offers equal assistance to the batters as well as the bowlers. The batters need to get their eyes in before chancing their hands at free-flowing strokes.

The bowlers need to hit the right line and length to keep the batters on their toes. The new ball is expected to nip around a bit. The team that wins the toss will look to bowl first on this surface.

South Africa vs India, 3rd ODI Weather Report

Clear skies are expected to be a feature of matchday. The temperature is likely to range between 19 and 28 degrees Celsius. No rain is expected throughout the day.

South Africa vs India, 3rd ODI Probable XIs

South Africa

Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Aiden Markram, Rassie Van Der Dusen, David Miller, Andile Phelukwayo, Sisanda Magala, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi.

India

Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Shardul Thakur, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal.

South Africa vs India, 3rd ODI Match Prediction

Both sides have their fair share of match winners amongst their ranks. Having lost the series, India will look to end their tour on a winning note.

The hosts will, however, not be pushovers as they have shown in the last two fixtures that they are a formidable side. A strong batting performance from the hosts could once again find India reeling in this encounter.

South Africa vs India, 3rd ODI TV and Live Streaming Details.

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Hotstar

