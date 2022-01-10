South Africa vs India, 3rd Test: Preview, Predicted XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The third and final game of the Test series between South Africa and India will be played from January 11 at Newlands in Cape Town. The series is leveled at 1-1 and the decider is set to be an exciting affair.

After losing the first Test, the Proteas bounced back to win the second game and level the series. It was a hard-fought win for the hosts as their skipper Dean Elgar led from the front and ensured they won their first Test at the Wanderers against India.

KL Rahul led the Indian team in Virat Kohli’s absence and on winning the toss, he elected to bat first. They were bundled out on 202, thanks to some brilliant bowling from the Proteas’ pacers.

Shardul Thakur then starred with the ball and broke the back of South Africa’s batting lineup, picking up seven wickets. South Africa were knocked over on 229 in their first innings.

India only managed to score 266 in their second innings, setting a target of 240 for the hosts. Skipper Elgar stood tall against the Indian bowlers on a tricky pitch as he helped his side get across the line. He remained unbeaten on 96 to help his side win the game by seven wickets and level the series.

We saw an intense battle between both sides in the second Test and expect another cracking game in the coming week.

South Africa vs India Match Details

Match: South Africa vs India, 3rd Test, South Africa vs India Test Series.

Date and Time: January 11th 2022, Tuesday, 02:00 PM IST.

Venue: Newlands, Cape Town.

South Africa vs India Pitch Report

The pitch at Newlands is a lively one. The bowlers will get some extra bounce off the surface and the pacers especially will continue to play a major role while operating on this surface. The batters need to be on their toes while batting on this bowling-friendly surface.

South Africa vs India Weather Forecast

The temperature in Cape Town is expected to range between 17 and 22 degrees Celsius on the opening day of the Test. No rain is predicted over the next five days and we can expect a full game without any rain interruptions.

South Africa vs India Probable XIs

South Africa

It was a good all-around performance from the hosts in the second Test to level the series. The pacers have been fantastic for them and they will continue to play a major role in the decider. Don’t expect them to tinker with the winning combination for the final Test.

Probable XI

Dean Elgar (c), Aiden Markram, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Duanne Olivier, Keshav Maharaj.

India

Shardul Thakur was sensational with the ball in the second Test, picking up seven wickets. They will be hoping for contributions from their batters to seal the series in South Africa for the first time. Virat Kohli is expected to return and lead the side.

There are question marks over Mohammed Siraj as he suffered a hamstring injury and we might see Umesh Yadav replace him in the XI.

Probable XI

Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammad Shami, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj/ Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah.

South Africa vs India Match Prediction

With the series level, both sides will come out hard in the decider starting on Tuesday. The pacers from both sides have bowled brilliantly so far and will continue to play a major role. India have a chance to create history and they need to be at their absolute best to seal the series.

Meanwhile, South Africa seem to have found the right balance and with the winning momentum behind them, expect them to win the final game of the series.

Prediction: South Africa to win this encounter.

South Africa vs India live telecast details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

